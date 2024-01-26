Kansas City Chiefs friends parents of one of the fatal victims, David Harrington think the pals deaths are malicious as they explore new theory as to what they say homeowner, Jordan Willis is really hiding.

‘They may have seen something they weren’t suppose to….’ The parents of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death outside their friend’s home believe their son’s death may be more malicious than officials have let on.

David Harrington, 37, was found dead outside of friend Jordan Willis’ home on Jan. 9 — two days after he had gone with his friends to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers for their last regular-season game.

The bodies of Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, were also discovered on the property.

‘Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth.’

Willis had no idea that the men were outside, according to his attorney, John Picerno. He had slept for nearly 48 hours after the game and only learned that the bodies were there when police visited the home for a welfare check.

While the victims’ families anxiously await the results of their toxicology reports in the mysterious deaths, Harrington’s father, Jon Harington, said he’s ‘not buying’ Willis’ alleged version of what happened.

‘[Harrington’s mother] and I are both convinced that Jordan Willis played a part in this somehow,’ Jon Harrington told Fox News.

‘We just haven’t figured out how yet. . . . What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth.’

‘There were four of you in the house and now three of them are dead and you’re not. That doesn’t add up,’ the father continued. ‘I’m thinking that he, the three of them learned something or saw something that they shouldn’t have seen, and he decided, ‘Well, I need to get rid of you now.’ Friends or not.’

What exactly does Jordan Willis know?

Jon Harrington said he has spoken to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the case, with the parent convinced they will dismiss their deaths as nothing more than a drug overdose.

‘But I don’t think it’s as simple as that,’ he told FOX News. ‘I’m aware that they may have done some substances that were questionable — but the idea was to get high, not dead . . . If they were supposed to be friends, why didn’t [Willis] come find them. I’m sure they have a hundred different answers to that, but that’s my question.’

Harrington’s mother, Jennifer Marquez, acknowledged that while her son smoked cigarettes and drank beer with his buddies she doesn’t believe her son would overdose on drugs.

‘Yes, I believe that something happened that night and that Jordan had something to do with it,’ Marquez told Fox. ‘We all believe that Jordan had something to do with that.’

She pointed out how Willis claims he didn’t leave his home for two days, giving him ample time to ‘get rid of and clean up evidence.’ She was also frustrated he’s not been made to take any drug or alcohol tests since the bodies were found.

‘Jordan’s not telling the truth,’ Marquez insisted. ‘When you tell the truth, your story is solid. It’s when you’re lying that your story changes, and that’s what’s been happening. I don’t understand why the police don’t see that.’

Inconsistencies and contradictions

Kansas City police have been emphatic that Willis is not suspected of any wrongdoing and the deaths are not being investigated as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

A fifth friend who was at the gathering has also come forward and said when he left Willis’ home around midnight on Sunday all four were alive and watching Jeopardy.

Willis’ had previously stated going upstairs to sleep and leaving the three deceased men along with the fifth friend to their own devices. A claim the fifth friend continues to challenge through his lawyer.

The fifth friend’s lawyer, Andrew Talge on behalf of his client also challenged claims that Willis only received messages via Facebook Messenger notifying him of their friends’ abrupt disappearance and did not get texts or calls,

According to Mr Talge, his client received a text from Clayton McGeeney’s fiancee and from Ricky Johnson’s mother, both asking about their loved ones.

Their concerns prompted Talge’s client to text Willis and Johnson, but he did not receive a reply, the lawyer alleged.

Picerno declined to comment on the discrepancy, FOX 4 reported.

Police confirmed that Willis allowed officers to search his home. Picerno said Willis has since moved from the rental home out of fear of ‘retaliation.’

Willis, who holds a Ph.D., is a senior principal scientist at IAVI Neutralizing Antibody Center’s Schief Lab in Kansas City, according to the nonprofit’s website, who has previously won awards for his work.