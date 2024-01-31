Jonathan Price brother of Kansas City Chiefs fan found frozen to death at Jordan Willis home demands answers as cites inconsistencies of three men’s freezing death and police’s failure to conclusively outline how the three fans died.

‘It still doesn’t make sense. Give us answers!’ The brother of one of the three Kansas City Chiefs fans found frozen to death in the backyard of an ‘award winning’ HIV scientist home has criticised police for failing to clearly to delineate how the three men died, the unusual repose of one of the victims along with cops ‘continual failure to give grieving families answers!’

Jonathan Price said he has been searching for answers since his brother, Ricky Johnson, 38, was found dead alongside David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, in the backyard of a Missouri home on Jan. 9.

‘As a brother, I’m looking at everything,’ Price told NewsNation.

No foul play?

He shared that he discovered that Harrington was ‘found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which paints a picture we didn’t have from the very beginning.’

Price also condemned Kansas City police, who have said there is no evidence of foul play in the victims’ deaths — as he suggested his brother may have unknowingly taken an unknown substance.

‘I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,’ the sibling said.

‘It’s the same every day with the lack of answer and the inability to truly mourn without any cause,’ Price added.

‘It’s just very difficult,’ he said, noting: ‘I don’t think I’ll ever move on until, I mean, really, I’ll never move on, but especially not knowing what happened to my brother.

Is HIV scientist complicit?

‘I want to be involved more. My mother and Ricky’s father, they want to be involved more and we’re just not getting answers from anybody, even the people that claim they’re doing the investigation.’

Jordan Willis, 38 a HIV scientist who lives and works from home has claimed spending the 48 hours between the game and when the bodies were discovered ‘asleep on the couch’ next to a loud fan while wearing noise-canceling headphones, unaware of the flurry of calls and messages from family and friends trying to locate the missing men.

A source close to Willis said he is ‘devastated’ by the loss of his friends and is ‘very depressed’ by the nationwide accusations that he may have had something to do with their deaths.

‘Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,’ the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Fox Nation.

The source claimed that people are threatening Willis on the internet, and he has had to move out of his home due to safety concerns.

Malicious circumstances?

Police continue to say that the mystery case is not being investigated as a homicide and that Willis is not being treated as a suspect.

Toxicology reports for the dead men are still pending, which will affirm or deny law enforcement’s suspicions that they overdosed on drugs, with many speculating the men were exposed to a tainted batch loaded with fentanyl, known to rapidly affect unwitting users, making them vulnerable to freezing overnight conditions.

Harrington’s father Jon has previously addressed the allegations they had taken drugs.

‘I’m aware that they may have done some substances that were questionable – but the idea was to get high, not dead,’ the grieving dad previously said. ‘If they were supposed to be friends, why didn’t [Willis] come find them.’

The parent believes the three victims may have ‘learned something’ or ‘saw something that they shouldn’t have,’ before their deaths, implying malicious circumstances in the three men’s untimely deaths.

Said the grieving father: ‘What else could it be? Perfectly healthy men don’t just drop off the face of the earth.’

There was a fifth man in attendance at the viewing party, Alex Weamer-Lee.

He is a high school friend of the victims, but in statements contradicting that of Willis, stated leaving at midnight after the football finished and when everyone was still alive…