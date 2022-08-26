Esmeralda Upton, Plano, Texas realtor racist attack against Indian women goes viral as cops now investigate possible hate crime charges. Video filmed by one of the four women who was assaulted.

‘F—ing curry-assed bitches.’ A Texas realtor has been charged with making terroristic threats after she was caught on video hitting four Indian women along with hurling racist vitriol at them.

Esmeralda Upton, 58, was arrested Thursday in Plano for the prolonged, hate-filled attack caught in a video that starts with her yelling at the women to ‘go back to f—ing India!’

‘Everywhere I f—ing go, you Indians are f—ing everywhere,’ the unhinged woman says during her 5½-minute tirade which is now being investigated as a potential hate crime.

‘If life is so great in India, why the f— are y’all here?’ the incensed woman yells, before bizarrely telling the group, ‘I’m Mexican. And I paid my f—ing way here.’

The video does not catch why Upton first stormed up to the group of women. However, at one point, one of the victims asks her why she came up to them.

Four Indian women were verbally abused, physically attacked, and threatened at gunpoint by this disgusting racist woman who has been identified as Esmi Armendarez Upton. Do your thing, Twitter.

Make her infamous.pic.twitter.com/muYvoiHUYJ — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 25, 2022

‘F— y’all — f—ing curry-assed bitches.’

‘Because I hate these f—ing Indians, that’s why,’ she replies.

During the vitriolic tirade, Upton warns the group not to ‘f— with me’ — and charges at the woman filming her while making the unfinished threat that she would ‘blow your f—ing curry …’

At some point, Upton is seen taking a swing at the woman filming her, who yells, ‘Oh my God, guys! Record! She’s hitting me!’

Upton then mocks her accent, saying, ‘F— y’all — f—ing curry-assed bitches.’

She appears to push or hit each of the other women at various points in the exchange, marching after one of the scared women as she backs away from her while waiting for cops to show up.

She appears ready to walk away when the women call 911 — just to head back to angrily correct their description of her.

‘No, I’m not white — I’m Mexican. And I paid my f—ing way here,’ she says, hitting the woman calling police.

‘… they come to America because they want a better life.’

‘I’m a Mexican American. I was born here. … I speak English,’ she tells the group, none of whom spoke anything but fluent English throughout.

At one point, the realtor pulls out her own camera to film the exchange herself — just to catch her own racism as she says, ‘Oh these f—ing Indians — they come to America because they want a better life.’

When it becomes clear that police are coming, Upton starts to apologize and ask for peace.

But when one of the women refuses to shake her hand, she snaps, ‘Well — you know what, f— you.’

She also makes a dig at the women’s weight, telling them she couldn’t hurt them because ‘I am all of 100 pounds and you guys weigh well over 200 pounds.’

Adds Upton, ‘I swear to God I will f—ing break your f—ing camera.’

‘Can’t believe this is what America has become,’

While the Wednesday night clip ends with the arrival of a Plano police officer, Upton was not arrested until the following afternoon, police said.

She was charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threats. Upton remained in city jail Thursday with bond set at $10,000.

The woman who filmed the attack, Rani Banerjee, said they were just heading to their cars after dinner when ‘an angry, drunk woman came at us with hateful racial slurs and even physically attacked us.’

‘I have lived in DFW for 29 years and never have I felt so humiliated, threatened, and scared for my life. Can’t believe this is what America has become,’ she said with a sad-face emoji.