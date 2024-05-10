Customer, 57 who gunned down Houston lawyer over McDonald’s order id as...

Anthony Martin Landry, career criminal with lengthy rap sheet wanted in shooting murder of Jeffrey Limmer following altercation at Houston’s McDonald’s as lawyer tried to calm man down after becoming angry over order.

Texas authorities have identified the suspect wanted in last weekend’s shooting murder of a Houston lawyer who attempted to calm down a customer irate over his order as that of a 57 year old man with a lengthy rap sheet.

Anthony Martin Landry, 57, faces a murder charge following the shooting at the fast food restaurant along Katy highway, according to Houston Police department.

Jeffrey Limmer, 46, stepped in when the customer started shouting at McDonald’s employees at the branch on 8147 Katy Freeway, Houston, on Saturday at 6 pm.

Was already out on $10K bond for felony aggravated assault

Limmer, a personal injury lawyer tried to calm the man down upon going on a verbal tirade against fast food workers, only for the incensed man to then turn on the attorney as the two men then argued outside the store. Landry is then alleged to have stormed off to his nearby car, pulled out a gun and shot the lawyer twice.

Landry then fled the scene in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck. Police were called to the scene and found Limmer unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.

But there’s more.

Landry was out on a $10,000 bond for felony aggravated assault at the time of the shooting.

He had struck a family member with a cane in February, causing bodily harm, KTRK reported citing court papers.

He had been scheduled to appear in court on May 10.

Two different lives in contrast

Landry previously faced several criminal court cases for possession crack cocaine, evading detention and forgery.

Limmer was an associate at Houston law firm, Lewis Brisbois, having attended the University of Texas and then graduated law school at South Texas College of Law.

His family said in a statement, obtained by Fox 26 Houston, that they hope their loved one’s killer is arrested and that justice is served.

‘Our family is relieved to learn that the suspect has been identified, and we pray that he is apprehended as soon as possible so that he cannot hurt anyone else.

‘Additionally, we are praying for the safety of law enforcement as they work to bring him to justice.

‘We are grateful to the community for your overwhelming love and support, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we mourn the loss of our dear Jeff.’

Limmer’s sister said she wasn’t surprised that her brother tried to calm down the angry customer before his death.

‘Knowing Jeff, he’s the one who always says, ‘Calm down. It’s not that big of a deal,’ and divert the situation,’ Jennifer Thomas, told ABC 13. ‘He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.’

Limmer lived near the McDonald’s and often ordered from the location, his sister said.