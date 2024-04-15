: About author bio at bottom of article.

Erin Ward, Omaha, Nebraska teacher fantastic sexual encounter with teen student in parked car in the middle of the night. Educator found naked in backseat.

Time for another misadventure with a female teacher having sex with her students, this time stars Nebraska substitute teacher Erin Ward, 45, of Omaha High who was caught naked in a car with a teen student, only for the student victim crashing in a bid to flee from the scene in his underwear.

Shall we?

Erin Ward was arrested Saturday night after the educator was found naked with her 17 year old student lover victim from Omaha High School where she taught according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s department.

Love and abuse in the stealth of night

Cops were able to locate the fleeing teacher after receiving a call about a ‘suspicious’ parked vehicle around 3am that night. Night lessons?

Responding officers came across Ward and her student victim in the backseat before the panicked teen got in the driver’s seat and took off.

About 2 blocks later the teen crashed the car only to run off into the night.

Yes student teacher romance in the air …

Our collective heroine remained at the scene dressing in the back of the car and allegedly confessed to having sex with the boy.

The educator admitted to substituting at various schools, including Burke High School, where the boy was later identified as a student, KLKN reported.

The teen was found later that night hiding in a yard wearing only underwear and a t-shirt. Do you suppose?

But there was more.

The vehicle the teacher and boy were found in belonged to Ward and her husband. Indeed.

Ward has since been charged with with feloney sexual abuse by a school employee.

If convicted, Ward faces 20 years jail.

Shouldn’t you be abusing your position of authority, trust and power and grooming your own special teen victim too?