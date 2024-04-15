William ‘Doug’ Ward husband of Omaha Nebraska teacher, Erin Ward arrested for having sex with teen student revealed to be high ranking government defence official.

And the fallout continues… A Nebraska teacher found naked in the back seat of a car alongside a teen student whom she is alleged to have had sex with has been revealed to be the wife of a high ranking government defense official.

Erin Ward, 45, of Omaha, was charged with one count of felony sexual abuse by a school employee after the female educator was found naked with the high school boy, 17, in her husband’s car.

The husband has been outed as William ‘Doug’ Ward, 53, a Harvard-educated deputy who has worked at the Department of Defense for nearly two decades.

‘I graduated today!’

Doug Ward according to his LinkedIn profile shows him being appointed Deputy Director of the Commander’s Action Group and Senior Nuclear Deterrence Advisor at the United States Strategic Command in February.

Ward’s profile shows him having worked with the Strategic Command since 2005 and initially having served as a Deputy Branch Chief.

The Strategic Command, which is headquartered in Omaha, is a military unit that detects and deters attacks against the country and its allies.

Of note, the government offical is a former Harvard University graduate, having graduated from Harvard Extension School in 2021 with a master’s degree in political science and government.

The father of three previously posted a photo dressed in his cap and gown to X, formerly Twitter, as he attended a virtual graduation ceremony during the pandemic.

‘I graduated today!’ he proclaimed, accompanied by the hashtag ‘#couchcommencement’.

Nearly idyllic life…

Doug and his school teacher wife, Erin share a home in Gretna, just outside Omaha, with their three teenage children.

Their adopted daughter is a 10th grade student around the same age as the boy Ward is charged with abusing.

The couple’s children feature prominently on their social media pages, where they laud their academic achievements.

Doug liked several tweets denouncing child sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in 2017, in between photos of his kids and retweets from his wife’s page according to the dailymail.

In November, Erin Ward posted a picture of keys, a printed schedule and a Omaha Burke High School lanyard on her profile.

‘Absolutely the best school as a guest school teacher,’ the educator wrote. ‘Favorite building to teach at…love when I get to be a bulldog.’

Government official wife faces 20 years jail

The 45-year-old worked as a substitute teacher at several metro area schools. It was at Burke she met the teenage boy with whom she was found in the early-morning hours of April 13 following neighbors’ calls of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac.

It was there that responding officers found the government official’s wife naked, with the woman allegedly confessing to having sex with the teen she met at one of the classes she taught.

At the time the 17 year old victim had crashed Ward’s husband’s vehicle in a nearby street in a bid to flee the scene.

Both the teen and educator were taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries stemming from the crash. The educator was soon after formally charged with felony sex abuse of a student.

As the age of consent in Nebraska is 16, Ward was not charged with statutory rape, but faces a Class IIA felony charge carrying up to 20 years in prison.

Erin Ward’s husband, Doug Ward in the fallout of his wife’s arrest has since restricted his Facebook profile, making all his pictures private. No other information is visible on the government official’s Facebook account.