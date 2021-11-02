: About author bio at bottom of article.

Monica Bradford Buda Texas woman arrested pointing loaded gun at 7 year old child trick or treating outside her home. Prior incidents at home.

Trick or treat? A Texas woman was arrested after she allegedly pointed a loaded gun at a 7-year-old child out trick-or-treating on Halloween, authorities said Monday.

Deputies were called to a neighborhood in Buda, Texas, at around 7:20 p.m. for a report of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Monica Ann Bradford, 35, was yelling at trick-or-treaters outside her residence.

At one point, Bradford exited her home with a loaded gun, and pointed it at the child who was walking in front of her property, the sheriff’s office said.

‘I was in shock. It’s Halloween, there are kids everywhere, how can somebody just come out with a weapon and scare these kids,’ neighbor Connie Medina told FOX 7 Austin.

Police were prepared for the worse

Neighbors said that Bradford had her front light on and it appeared the home was open for trick-or-treaters.

‘There were cops at the end of our street. They stopped us and said nobody’s allowed to go down this street, there’s an incident with a gun involved,’ said another neighbor who lives across the street.

Police were able to make contact peacefully with Bradford but were prepared for the worst.

‘Some had guns drawn, some just had their rifles at the ready,’ said the neighbor.

Neighbors told FOX7 that the incident wasn’t the first time police had been called to the woman’s home.

Bradford was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – a second-degree felony.

Her bail bond was set at $10,000 which Bradford posted.

She is expected to appear in court at a later date.

The incident occurred during a violent Halloween weekend, which saw dozens of people wounded and at least 12 killed across the U.S.

Buda is about 15 miles southwest of Austin.