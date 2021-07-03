3 charged in Jasayde Holder drive by shooting death of 10 yr old girl. William Harris, Xavier Bogan and Karonjah Witt face murder, manslaughter and gun charges.

New Jersey police have arrested three men for the drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl on the 4th of July, according to prosecutors.

The men were charged Wednesday for their roles in the slaying of Jasayde Holder and another shooting earlier the same day in Vineland, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced on Thursday.

The announcement didn’t say who the men were targeting and it didn’t describe the circumstances of the other shooting, which happened on Francine Drive.

William Harris, 28, is facing first-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter charges, while Xavier Bogan, 20, and Karonjah Witt, 28, were booked with charges including conspiracy to commit murder. All three are facing gun possession charges, the prosecutor’s office said.

Jasayde was shot at her grandmother’s home on West Earl Drive at around 11:15 p.m. on July 4 and later died from her injuries. She had just finished the fourth grade at Dane Barse School, the prosecutor’s office said.

Unabated gun violence

Police tracked down Bogan, the driver of the vehicle, using witness statements and video footage, The Daily Journal reported, citing a probable cause affidavit. He later implicated himself and the other two men in a statement, the affidavit reportedly said.

Jasayde’s family remembered her as a creative child who loved music and riding her bike. In her obituary the family asked for donations toward preventing gun violence.

The victim’s mother described Jasayde as an innocent little girl who was good in school and loved nature.

The shooting left neighbors shaken.

‘I guess something like this can happen anywhere really,’ resident John Ventura told ABC 6. ‘Unfortunately it happened here, and unfortunately that little girl’s life is gone.’