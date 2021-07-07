Jasayde Holder Vineland drive by shooting victim. 10 year old girl id as victim of weekend shooting as police investigate if she was target.

Vineland Police have identified the child who was shot on the Fourth of July in a purported drive by shooting.

Jasayde Holder, 10, had just completed fourth grade at Dane Barse School in Vineland. New Jersey authorities say Jasayde’s family described her as creative with a love for music and riding her bike.

Jasayde was shot at a home in the 700 block of West Earl Drive, Cumberland County, in what appears to be a drive-by shooting according to a release via the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police were dispatched around 11:15 pm, to Inspira Medical Center, Vineland, where Jasayde was being treated before succumbing to her injuries FOX29 reports.

Investigators are working to determine who the intended target of the shooting was, and ask anyone with information about this crime to contact Detective Christopher Johnson at 609-579-1431 or submit information to CCPO.TIPS anonymously.

Resident Nate Lee told NJ.com that he was shocked.

‘A 10-year-old girl lost her life,’ he said. ‘For what?’

Vineland Public Schools are offering counseling and support services in the wake of the child’s tragic death, schools Superintendent Alfonso Llano said in a statement, according to NJ.com.

‘She will be missed greatly by her family, friends, and the entire school community,’ Llano reportedly said.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to share any surveillance footage from 9:30 to 11:30 on the night of the shooting.

Officials are asking anyone who resides in the area to share their home cameras between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Anyone with home video may contact CCPO.TIPS to notify detectives who will then make contact.