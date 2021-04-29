Feven Kay Kiflegiorgis Fox 5 Las Vegas news anchor found naked & passed out in car. Charged with reckless driving. Appears in video apologizing to viewers.

Also making her tabloid debut is Las Vegas news anchor Feven Kiflegiorgis who was arrested last month after being found naked and passed out in her car, cops said.

The Fox 5 Las Vegas morning weekday anchor and reporter was busted nude and asleep behind the wheel of her Audi at about 7:30 a.m. on March 20, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Kiflegiorgis, known as Feven Kay, told cops she didn’t remember how she got to the location where she was found. Do you suppose?

Officers also reported the smell of alcohol emanating from the reporter. The disorientated journalist declined to submit to blood for testing, according to the report.

Kiflegiorgis was later charged with reckless driving with a disregard for the safety of a person or property in the incident. She was ordered on April 21 to pay a $1,000 fine and to attend driving school according to the nypost.

Mea Culpa

The East Africa native who grew up in California noted her weeks-long absence from the station last week, video shows.

Brace yourselves kids…

‘Many of you noticed I’ve been off air for a few weeks,’ Kiflegiorgis told viewers in her on-air mea culpa. ‘To all of you who have reached out, a sincere thank you for your concern.’

Kiflegiorgis said the incident was a ‘private matter,’ but wanted to provide some transparency. Define private?

‘Last month, I was arrested by Metro for driving under the influence,’ she said. ‘At the time of the arrest, I was inside of a parking vehicle in a Las Vegas neighborhood alone.’

The charge was later reduced to misdemeanor reckless driving, Kiflegiorgis explained.

‘As I move forward, I want you to know I have learned from this and I will continue learning and I truly thank you for your support,’ she said.

Dizzy media ascent with some hiccups

Of note, this isn’t the first time our collective hero has had legal trouble with her driving. Back in 2010, her insurance sued her for over $180,000 dollars for an incident in Kern County, California.

Kiflegiorgis started at Fox 5 in November 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also previously worked at KTLA in Los Angeles as an assignment editor and as a news desk intern at TMZ in 2012, her profile shows.

Just three days before her arrest, the anchor shared a selfie on Instagram with her 16,500-plus followers while wearing a green floral print dress on St. Patrick’s Day.

‘Can’t pinch this baby,’ Kiflegiorgis wrote alongside a shamrock emoji.

Of note, Kiflegiorgis has declined all media overtures for comment. Can anyone guess why?