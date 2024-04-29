East Charlotte shooting in North Carolina leaves U.S Marshall and 3 police officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department dead and five officers injured during the serving of a warrant by a suspect barricaded inside residence. Suspect now confirmed dead.

##Update: Officer Joshua Eyer identified as one of 4 officers killed after dying from injuries sustained during 3.5 hour stand-off.

A suspect is confirmed dead after firing at and killing a U.S Marshall along along with two law enforcement officers part of a marshall task force during a shooting in East Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday afternoon. The shooting was set off by an individual barricaded inside a residence being served a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm.

Suspect shot dead while two other individuals inside home were being questioned

Officers from several agencies in the U.S. Marshals Task Force were carrying out the operation in the suburban neighborhood of East Charlotte, in the area of the 5000 block of Galway Dr, circa 1.50p.m, when ‘a subject’ from inside a residence began firing at them, with three officers killed and another five shot and injured according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a post on X.

The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said.

A second person then fired on officers from inside the home where a high-powered rifle was found, Jennings said according to WCNC.

A woman and a 17-year-old male were found in the home after a three-hour standoff that included armored vehicles with SWAT operations crashing into the suburban home in a tree-lined neighborhood and tearing off doorways and windows. The two are being questioned, Jennings said.

Identity of suspect along with officers killed and injured not released

‘Today is an absolute tragic day for the city of Charlotte and for the profession of law enforcement,’ Jennings said, according to WRAL. ‘Today we lost some heroes that are out to just simply try to keep our community safe.’

Tyler Wilson told WBTV he was working at home when he heard officers calling for someone to come out of a neighboring house.

‘After that, it was just chaos,’ Wilson told the station. ‘There was shots ringing left and right. We had SWAT and U.S. marshals set up snipers in our bedrooms. There was a officer got drug by his arms through our house. I don’t know if he was shot or if he injured himself. It’s been pretty crazy. It was about 30 minutes where it was a straight shootout.’

Kiashia Williams was driving home when she heard several shots separated by a few seconds.

‘Ambulances, police and everything everywhere just started rushing down,’ said Williams as she waited in her car to be allowed to go home and check on her daughter, who broadcast what she saw on social media.

Video posted to social media appeared to show over a dozen police cruisers and two officers running at the scene. The suspect(s) was at present not in custody.

Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools were placed on lockdown around afternoon dismissal, but that was lifted in the late afternoon, the district said.

To date officials have not released the identity of the suspected shooter along with the other residents (suspected second shooter) inside the residence along with the identities of the police officers killed and injured during the serving of the warrant.