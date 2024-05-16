Will Carlos Guillermo Alonso, Coral Gables, tech multi-millionaire faces charges in the Key Biscayne hit and run that killed, 15 year old ballerina, Ella Riley Adler? Florida resident insists he had no idea he ran over teen girl.

Will he face charges? The Florida boater accused of driving the fishing boat which killed 15-year-old ballerina Ella Riley Adler has been id as a president of a multi-million technology company, who has since claimed having no idea of hitting the ballerina.

Carlos Guillermo Alonso, 78, of Coral Gables, is registered as the president of Technical Systems & Equipment Corp, a leading air conditioning installation company in Miami-Dade county, according to the company’s website. His wife Magaly Alonso is listed as the Vice President.

The couple who share several children and grandchildren, live in a multi-million dollar waterfront mansion on a private lake with its own private boat dock, in the exclusive Hammock Oaks, a luxury gated community that boasts private lakes and schools.

Tech honcho kept driving boat after hitting teen ballerina

Alonso’s mansion boasts four-bedrooms, four-bathrooms with a swimming pool along with its own boat dock, for his 42-foot-long Boston Whaler boat. The sprawling estate is valued at $3.5 to $4 million according to the nypost.

The tech honcho is now suspected of fatally running over Ella Adler at nearby Biscayne Bay last Saturday then leaving the scene without stopping, according to an incident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The FWC’s report lists Alonso, who is cooperating with the investigation, as the sole occupant of the boat which slammed against Adler while she was with friends celebrating a birthday.

The 15 year old was wakeboarding when she fell in the water while being towed. At the same time the ballerina prodigy was struck by another vessel and died from her injuries.

The vessel driven by Adler did not stop.

The full circumstances of the position of Adler in the water and the two vessels has yet to be revealed.

Absolutely no idea?

On Tuesday, FWC announced they had seized a vessel that ‘fits the description’ of the one involved in the crash and that Alonso had been cooperating with authorities.

According to FWC, it is unlawful for any person operating a vessel involved in a boating accident to leave the scene without giving all possible aid to the involved persons and without reporting the accident to the proper authorities.

Earlier, Alonso’s attorney, Lauren Field Krasnoff, said her client ‘had absolutely no idea’ his boat was allegedly involved in the hit-and-run crash until police turned up at his home to question him about the incident. Nevermind the tragedy being a national story.

‘If he was the person that was involved in this accident, and I want to be clear, we don’t know that yet. If he was he had absolutely no idea of his involvement,’ the lawyer told NBC 6.

‘When the police came knocking, he did not know why. We’re not sure if he was involved. But if he was he absolutely did not know what had happened.

Charges forthcoming?

‘He docked his boat in plain sight. And most importantly, he’s been cooperative with law enforcement and with anybody that has a need to need it to investigate what happened on the water that day.’

Krasnoff said nothing seemed off to her client on the day of the incident, with Alonso, a boater of more than 50 years, docking ‘his boat in plain sight’ and going about his day as usual.

‘He has had no contact with the criminal system. He does not drink, and he was not drinking on that Saturday,’ the lawyer reiterated.

Boating licenses are not required in Florida. And only people born on or after Jan 1, 1988 must have a Boating Safety Education Identification Card to legally operate a boat in the state, according to FWC.

Alonso, a Cuba native who arrived in the US under Operation Peter Pan, which ran from 1960 to 1962, has no criminal record and does not drink alcohol, his attorney said.

‘He’s a good man, and he is devastated by what has happened. We’re going to keep that statement. That will be the end of the statement for now. The investigation is ongoing. And Bill will continue to cooperate with law enforcement,’ Krasnoff told reporters.

Alonso’s boat has since been transported to an FWC evidence compound.

The girl’s family held a funeral for the fallen girl on Monday.

‘You were taken from us way too soon, and the world has been robbed of all the things you could have achieved,’ Ella’s multi-millionaire property developer, Matthew Adler wrote in a letter that was read at the dancer’s packed funeral on Monday.

‘But you will always be here with us and your friends and family will carry your energy and spirit forever.’

No charges have been filed against Alonso at this point as the investigation is ongoing.