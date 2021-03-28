: About author bio at bottom of article.

Vancouver library stabbing: one dead, six hospitalized, suspect in custody

Lynn Valley Library mass stabbing: Vancouver library stabbing leaves one dead, six wounded and suspect in custody after randomly attacking people in and around library. No known motive.

One person is dead and at least six people have been wounded in a mass stabbing at a Vancouver, Canada library.

Police say ‘multiple victims’ were stabbed within and outside Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver on Saturday afternoon.

At least six victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and and one person has been confirmed dead, Global News reported.

A suspect has been taken into custody and it is believed he acted alone, according to police.

Video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.

So a stabbing at Lynn Valley library mall today 😢. This is the take down. pic.twitter.com/2zsgCH73Yn — Hey Lou (@HeilbronLouise) March 28, 2021

No known motive

Witnesses told Global News the suspect began stabbing people inside the library before moving outside.

‘I was in the library community room and just outside, suddenly, we hear yelling and everyone stopped and stared, everyone started running out the side door,’ witness Mary Craver told the outlet.

Adding, ‘I just started running too. We ran all the way to the mall.’

Witnesses described seeing a seven-year-old boy, multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely. Also attacked was a 25-year-old woman who was observed having multiple stab wounds to the face.

BREAKING: @HomicideTeam tells me at least one person is dead in this stabbing spree in North Vancouver.

I’m on scene now for @CTVVancouver and will post more in this thread with a live report at 6:00. https://t.co/9xHdDWSDyR — Penny Daflos (@PennyDaflos) March 27, 2021

Lynn Valley Library stabbing has the entire area shut down with crime scenes taped off in multiple locations. #NorthVan pic.twitter.com/yD4MVsUGAe — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) March 27, 2021

The Lynn Valley Library said it was closed for the remainder of the day, and the Lynn Valley Village asked people to avoid the area.

Police are asking any witnesses to phone them at 604-985-1311.