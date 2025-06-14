Vance Luther Boelter hit list had up to 70 names found in manifesto linked to political grievances & extremist views of gunman alleged to have shot dead Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman and attempted killing of Senator John Hoffman.

The suspect wanted in the murder of a Minnesota lawmaker and the attempted slaying of a second, early Saturday morning, had a hit list of several prominent Democratic lawmakers along with abortion providers, pro abortion activists, with up to 70 names linked to political grievances according to investigators.

Vance Luther Boelter’s writings, recovered in a manifesto inside the suspect’s SUV masquerading as a police squad car, contained not just target names but political grievances, investigators said.

Minnesota lawmaker shooter hit list

The suspect is alleged to have traveled in the vehicle in the early morning hours of Saturday when he shot dead State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and seriously injured State Senator John Hoffman and his wife in what authorities are describing as an act of ‘targeted political violence’.

Officers also discovered flyers referencing the ‘No Kings’ movement—a known anti-government group planning to protest against the Trump administration on Saturday across the nation, including Minnesota (since called off in that state).

‘When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state. We took action on alerting them and providing security,’ investigators said.

According to ABC News, the list included dozens of Minnesota Democrats, including Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Police said the list also named Hortman and Hoffman, both Democrats on the list.

It remained unclear if the names were primarily Democrats and whether any Republican lawmakers appeared on the list.

Increasing polarization and political divide within America

The shooter’s list of potential targets also included the names of abortion providers and pro-choice activists, ABC News reported. Many of the Democratic lawmakers on the list have been outspoken about pro-choice policy positions, two sources told the outlet.

The suspect’s link to anti-government extremism is now central to the investigation. As of now, his whereabouts remain unknown.

The killings come at a time of rising threats against elected officials across the United States. Security protocols have been tightened nationwide, and Minnesota’s state government is expected to review how lawmakers are protected.

The shootings mirror the increasing polarization and political divide within America.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Boelter.

There are hundreds of law enforcement officials involved in the manhunt for him.

Authorities called this an ‘active and fluid’ investigation, noting an exact motive is unclear.