Melissa Hortman Minnesota lawmaker killed by Vance Luther Boelter, registered Republican voter days after undocumented worker bill passes and other political grievances. Shooter also targeted 70 others in manifesto hit list, including Democrat S enator John Hoffman who survived assassination attempt.

Social media has hinted at the reason Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman was killed along with fellow Democrat, Senator John Hoffman surviving his own assassination was tied to the recent ‘compromised’ voting of a bill designed to limit undocumented adults’ ability to enroll in MinnesotaCare, a subsidized health insurance for the working poor.

Democratic Governor, Tim Walz and Democrat lawmaker, Hortman had been instrumental in passing legislation allowing undocumented people to sign up for MinnesotaCare as speaker of the House in 2023 — had last month negotiated a compromise with Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature to end eligibility for adults, but keep it for children.

REPORT: Shortly before Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman was shot and k*lled, she broke down in tears in front of cameras after siding with Republicans. Hortman was the lone Democrat who voted to cut health care access for adult illegal immigrants. “I did what leaders do… I… pic.twitter.com/tpqUe0LRaZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 14, 2025

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, a registered Republican

They did so to win necessary Republican support in the 67-67 House to pass a state budget. Without it, state government would have shut down on July 1. A state of affairs that is now that to have roused Vance Luther Boelter, 57, a registered Republican.

Both Hortman and Walz, the only Democrats on board the bill, signed the compromise agreement in mid-May to avoid a state shutdown.

Come Monday, the proposal to remove undocumented immigrant adults from a state health care coverage program cleared the Minnesota Legislature during its one-day special session — a key part of the compromise in the divided Capitol to pass the next two-year state budget.

Hortman spoke following the passing of the controversial bill, tearfully talked how difficult the vote was for her, but said she was bound to vote yes on the issue because of the prior agreement the Minnesota Reformer reported.

It is now thought, Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the alleged gunman had targeted Hortman and Hoffman who had been equally vocal about allowing undocumented workers to continue receiving health insurance.

Hoffman, 60, was one of 16 who did not approve the measure on the state Senate side.

Polarization and political divide within America

The assassination and would be assassination are alleged to have been related to other political grievances, the registered Republican held against the left, including against other prominent Democrat Minnesota lawmakers, abortion providers, pro abortion activists, with up to 70 names linked to political grievances in a hit list according to investigators.

While media has been vocal to report that Boelter had been appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board, Boelter last registered to vote in 2022, as a Republican.

In 2019, he wrote an impassioned post on LinkedIn urging his followers to vote in the election, but avoided choosing a candidate or party.

‘I am very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America,’ he wrote according to the nypost.

‘I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of, or will be apart of for years to come.’

The shootings mirror the increasing polarization and political divide within America.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Boelter.

There are hundreds of law enforcement officials involved in the manhunt for him.

Authorities called this an ‘active and fluid’ investigation, noting an exact motive is unclear.