Vance Luther Boelter alleged Minnesota shooter was registered Republican & Christian hard liner who rejected abortion, trans & gay rights and who shot Minnesota lawmakers days after controversial undocumented workers bill passing.

Vance Luther Boelter, the alleged gunman who assassinated Democratic Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman along with nearly killing Democrat Senator, John Hoffman has been revealed to be a registered a Republican voter who espoused pro rights and alleged Christian values.

The revelation comes amid the release of a hit list of 70 names found in a manifesto left behind in Boelter’s SUV masquerading as a police squad car as he drove from one targeted lawmaker to another during the early morning hours of Saturday.

Here is Vance Luther Boelter ranting and preaching about “there’s people in America who don’t know what sex they are” pic.twitter.com/g9UEaIqKnk — Tropical ‘wtf America’ 🌮 🇰🇾 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@TropicalVertic1) June 14, 2025

Minnesota lawmaker shooter revealed to be registered Republican

The hit list found in his car, included the names of 70 people, compromising of Democrat lawmakers, pro-choice activist and abortions groups, whom Boelter held grievances against.

The revelations follow reports identifying Boelter, 57, as a registered Republican voter, despite being appointed in 2019 by Democrat Governor Mike Walz to serve on a Governor’s Workforce Development Board.

According to the nypost Boelter last registered to vote in 2022, as a Republican.

In 2019, he wrote an impassioned post on LinkedIn urging his followers to vote in the election, but avoided choosing a candidate or party.

‘I am very big on just telling people to be a part of the process and vote your values and be part of this adventure we are all a part of living in the United States of America,’ he wrote according to the nypost.

‘I think the election is going to have more of an impact on the direction of our country than probably any election we have been apart of, or will be apart of for years to come.’

Boelter’s best friend and roommate David Carlson told KARE11 he is an avid Donald Trump supporter and voted for the Republican candidate.

Vance Boelter giving a sermon at the DRC in 2021: “[Jesus] is coming again, and he’s got plans, he’s got purposes for each one of you and for me.” pic.twitter.com/o9lDSjyeUb — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) June 14, 2025

🔥Vance Boelter is a radicalized Christian evangelical who is anti abortion, anti LGBT, pro home schooler… He had a hit list of Democrats and No Kings fliers because he planned to target the protests. pic.twitter.com/RgmDfEHfKE — Venture Capital (@kelly2277) June 14, 2025

Minnesota shooter alleged to to be Christian hard liner

Posts shared on social media stated the alleged shooter being an ardent Christian evangelical supporter who championed ‘pro-life’ was allegedly against transgender identity and anti LGTBQ rights.

A post on social media stated Boelter being an NAR Christian Nationalist who ran mercenary groups Red Lion and Security Patriots.

Offered the post in part: ‘The New Apostolic Reformation (NAR) is a Christian supremacist theological belief and controversial movement associated with the far right that combines elements of Pentecostalism, evangelicalism, and the Seven Mountain Mandate advocating spiritual warfare.’

Claimed another post on X: ‘MAGA ASSASSIN Vance Boelter had a manifesto which listed dozens of Democrats as his targets, is a hardcore evangelical, AND supporter of the “Alliance Defending Freedom” the ultra-Christian nationalist legal organization, that funds anti-abortion and Christian Schools.’

Wrote another on X: ‘Vance boelter is not a Democrat, he is a Christian nationalist, anti abortion republican. Waltz appointed him, because he had to appoint a republican; as the board he was appointed to is a non partisan board.’

This is who Vance Boelter really is and he’s a Christian Nationalist and was on Walz’s non partisan Workforce Development team! He’s nig a leafy leaner like people on a certain side are saying! pic.twitter.com/Zfe5dBCyHh — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) June 14, 2025

The shootings mirror the increasing polarization and political divide within America.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Boelter.

There are hundreds of law enforcement officials involved in the manhunt for him.

Authorities called this an ‘active and fluid’ investigation, noting an exact motive is unclear.