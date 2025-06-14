Vance Luther Boelter armed guard boss with Democratic hit list, including anti-abortion activists named as suspect in slayings of Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman and the attempted slaying of Senator John Hoffman as manhunt is underway for wanted man. Manifesto discovered.

A manhunt is underway for a former appointee of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the director of an Africa based militia security operative in the fatal shootings of a Minnesota lawmaker and her spouse along with a second state lawmaker and their wife who survived their ordeal after being rushed to surgery, according to reports.

Vance Luther Boelter is alleged to have posed as police officer when he shot Democrat Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette at their Minneapolis area home of Champlin early Saturday, circa 2 a.m, leaving them seriously injured before moving on to the nearby home of former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman’s house in Brooklyn Park — where he is believed to have slaughtered her and her husband, Mark, just on 4 a.m.

BREAKING: Police are on a manhunt for a 57-year-old suspected of gunning down two Minnesota legislators in a targeted political attack. Sickening. Vance Luther Boelter has been identified as the prime suspect in the slaying of Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband.… pic.twitter.com/ADRaD7RL9p — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 14, 2025

Vance Luther Boelter Democatic hit list

Police briefly cornered the gunman at Hortman’s home, engaging the suspect in a gunfight on the street, before managing to flee the scene, KSTP reported.

Boelter, 57, was appointed by Walz in 2019 to serve a four-year stint on the Governor’s Workforce Development Board. He previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council in 2016 under then-Gov. Mark Dayton, AP reported.

The wanted man had flyers with the words ‘No Kings’ in his car, a reference to Saturday’s planned protests against the Trump Administration, as well as a manifesto and a list of other politicians’ names, FOX9 reported.

Of further note, Boelter’s vehicle was observed having emergency lights and sirens.

Boelter is alleged to have left behind a target list with more than 70 names, including top Minnesota Democrats like Gov. Tim Walz, Rep. Ilhan Omar, and abortion providers and advocates, according to ABC News. Both Hortman and Hoffman appeared on the list.

It remained unclear if the names were primarily Democrats and whether any Republican lawmakers appeared on the list.

Vance Luther Boelter political manifesto

Hortman, 55, was the top Democrat in Minnesota’s House and previously served as speaker. She was first elected in 2004. The wounded lawmaker, Hoffman, 60, has held his office since 2012.

The early morning attacks targeting lawmakers in the northern suburbs of Minneapolis prompted warnings to other elected officials around the state and the cancellation of planned ‘No Kings’ demonstrations.

The shootings led to Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, decrying them as ‘politically motivated assassinations.’

‘We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence,’ Walz said at a news conference. ‘Those responsible for this will be held accountable.’

Law enforcement recovered several AK-style firearms from the suspect’s vehicle, who is believed to still be armed with a pistol.

Here is Vance Luther Boelter ranting and preaching about “there’s people in America who don’t know what sex they are” pic.twitter.com/g9UEaIqKnk — Tropical ‘wtf America’ 🌮 🇰🇾 🇬🇧 🇺🇦 (@TropicalVertic1) June 14, 2025

Minnesota state lawmaker shooting suspect bio

Boelter is reportedly the CEO of Red Lion Group, based in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

‘I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa for the last three years with the Red Lion Group,’ Boelter wrote on his LinkedIn page last month, noting that he is currently open to work, FOX News reported.

Boelter also works as a director at Praetorian Guard Security Services, according to Minnesota Africans United’s website. The company offers ‘residential security patrols” by guards who are ‘armed’ and ‘uniformed,’ according to its site.

His biography on the site says that he ‘has been involved with security situations in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America and the Middle East, including the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.’

‘He brings a great security aspect forged by both many on the ground experiences combined with training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military,’ it states.

The bio promises that Boelter has the necessary experience to ‘keep your family and property safe.’

Boelter reportedly earned his undergraduate degree in International Relations at St. Cloud University, and obtained a Masters of Science in Management and Doctorate in Leadership for the Advancement of Learning and Service from Cardinal Stritch University according to his Linkedin bio (since removed from search results).

Read a dispatched alert for the wanted man, ‘Suspect is white male, brown hair, wearing black body armor over blue shirt and blue pants and may misrepresent himself as law enforcement. Do not approach. Call 911.’

Police described the suspect as a white male with brown hair, wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants.

Boelter’s whereabouts remains unknown as a manhunt for the wanted man is underway.

The shootings come amid ongoing deep political polarized divisions in the nation.