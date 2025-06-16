Vance Boelter second hit list found at Minnesota home.

Vance Luther Boelter penned second hit list which was found at one of his Minnesota homes as manhunt continues for political assassin fugitive.

A second hit list written by alleged political assassin Vance Luther Boelter was discovered at his Minnesota home amid the second day of the manhunt for the fugitive.

Vance Boelter, 57, a registered Republican and Christian ‘die hard’ is alleged to have targeted his victims, State Rep, Melissa Hortman and his surviving victim, Senator John Hoffman on account of their support for abortion rights.

Authorities recovered an initial hit list of 70 names early Saturday, citing other Minnesota lawmakers along with abortion clinics and pro-abortion supporters as potential targets. Most of the names on that list were Democrats or individuals with ties to Planned Parenthood or the abortion rights movement, CNN reports.

The initial list included prominent lawmakers like Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith as well as Planned Parenthood leaders.

According to prior reports Hortman and Hoffman did not appear in that initial list.

A second hit list with more than a dozen new names was also found during a search of one of Boelter’s homes on Saturday as police continued their manhunt for the suspect.

Law enforcement has ‘been going out to warn additional people that they were on a list and that (the suspect is) still at large and discuss security with them,’ officials said during a Sunday evening press conference.

Authorities located Boelter’s car, a Buick that appeared to be dumped in Faxon Township, on Sunday and found a cowboy hot lying on the ground that was identical to one Boelter was wearing in CCTV images released by the FBI.

When authorities began their search for the suspect, Boelter’s best friend and roommate David Carlson told local news outlet KARE11 he was an avid Trump supporter and voted for the Republican candidate.

He also described the suspect as a Christian who opposed abortion.

Carlson in an interview with Fox News 9, downplayed the idea that Boelter had any real-world military or security experience. ‘He was always kind of into the military stuff, but it was just, we were always like that. Me and him, we would play army men,’ Carlson told the outlet.

During a Sunday night press conference, officials stressed that the suspect’s writings were more like ‘a notebook’ than a ‘traditional manifesto that’s a treatise on all kinds of ideology and writings.’

Officials further stated a nationwide arrest warrant having been issued for Vance Boelter according to Drew Evans, the superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at Minnesota’s Department of Public Safety.

‘We’re certainly operating as though he’s still alive, and believe he is at this time and will continue on as is,’ Evans said.

Adding, ‘We continue to conduct interviews on the investigative piece, not only to learn his whereabouts, but also to follow up on the case and gather the information as part of the prosecution related to him.’

Evans also revealed officials having met and interviewed with the suspect’s family, including Boelter’s wife and other family members, who have all been cooperative.

‘If the question about, do we believe he’s receiving any assistance, all options are on the table. We haven’t seen specific individuals doing that, but we don’t know that specifically,” Evans said.

Boelter’s wife, Jenny was initially detained late Saturday morning after being pulled over while driving where she was found to be in possession of a weapon, passports and cash. Despite hours long questioning, she was not arrested.

Evans went on to say that more than 400 tips had been provided as officials continued their manhunt for the alleged political assassin.

Evans reiterated the FBI’s reward of up to $50,000 for information ‘leading to the capture’ of Boelter.