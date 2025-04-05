Brianna J. Rivers (aka Breezy) Pro NYC abortionist, Bronx, NYC woman blames pro life activist, Savannah Craven Antao, Live Action reporter for antagonising her, causing her to sucker punch her on the street during ‘interview’ about Planned Parenthood and abortion. Social media responds.

And the ‘debate’ continues … Video has captured the woman a pro life activist being sucker punched while confronting a pro abortionist on the streets of New York City, leaving her face bloodied and needing stitches.

Savannah Craven Antao, a 23-year-old reporter for Live Action advocacy group, was interviewing a pro-abortion advocate about planned parenthood in Harlem this week when the conversation abruptly escalated into violence.

Pro-Life reporter Savannah Craven Antao is attacked by a Planned Parenthood supporter who thinks we should kill babies and foster children. What would you have done? pic.twitter.com/dhtYgZwniC — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) April 4, 2025

Of note, Planned Parenthood is the largest single provider of reproductive health services and the largest single provider of abortions in the United States.

Unexpectedly the agitated unidentified woman swung at Antao, striking her in the face twice before storming off. Social media later identified the woman as Brianna J. Rivers. (aka Breezy on FB).

‘The left and many abortion supporters, they don’t like a differing opinion – they don’t like their opinion to be challenged,’ Antao told Fox News following the confrontation.

‘The truth is, abortion is violence, and it creates violence,’ she added. ‘And this is what abortion does to people. It hurts women, it hurts families and it hurts babies.’

Rivers following the episode has since released a statement calling the episode a one sided narrative along with a ‘professional’ antagonist.

To Savannah , I sincerely apologize but cannot sit around and allow you to continue pushing this one sided narrative. I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse. She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a “reporter” and the truth will be told .

The video elicited scowling rebuke of Rivers.

Wrote one commentator: ‘Please go sit your stupid azz down! That footage isn’t manipulated. You said what you said and instead of being an adult and walking away you decided to do just what the crazy liberals always do…I hope you rotttttttt!’

Stated another, ‘Brianna J Rivers this isn’t an apology. Law enforcement will have the full unedited footage but your logic here isn’t going to excuse what you did. A real apology would be “I messed up, I was emotional and how can I make this better.”

Reflected another, ‘Bro its over i’m not pro life i think we need to let women choose if they can keep or not the baby but your behavior is inacceptable. You are over.’

While another commentator stated: ‘Words hurt your feelings so you decided to assault her. We saw the video. You didn’t like what she said so you decided to hit her. There is no justification for you putting your hands on someone. You could have walked away and instead you assaulted someone. You reap what you sow. Karma comes in 10 fold. Thankfully she had it recorded and it’s now posted everywhere. Good luck in your future endeavors. You’ll need it.’

The brouhaha started Thursday afternoon, as Antao took to conducting interviews on the streets of NYC, when she chanced upon Rivers, asking: ‘Do you know what Planned Parenthood does?’ according to a Live Action press release.

The organization shared a 15-second clip of the interview, in which the woman appeared to become immediately defensive. Presumably aware of where the often divisive subject was about to go.

‘You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child,’ the woman stated in the video.

At one point, Antao told Catholic News Agency, the woman stated ‘f**k the police’ and suggested that killing children is better than sending them to foster care.

In the fiery debate, Antao countered with those repeated statements from the woman: ‘I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused.’

‘That’s not the point,’ the woman said, raising her voice. ‘What I’m saying is…’

Before continuing the rest of her sentence, the woman suddenly punches Antao in the face – once with a closed fist and once with her phone.

‘Suck my d**k,’ the woman said over her shoulder as she walked out of the frame and across the street, sticking up her middle finger in the process.

‘I believe what happened here was we got to the end of the argument, I was repeating back the things that she had stated to me, and maybe she realized it didn’t sound too great,’ Antao told Fox News after the fact.

Or maybe she was tired of being antagonized by unrelenting pro lifers in the street, adamant about forcing their own dogma and usurping her own ideals while going about her own business?

‘To other people, I’ve seen this happen, but it was in a moment where I never thought this was going to happen to me,’ Antao continued telling Fox.

‘I live here in the city and I’m very used to dealing with out-of-control protestors and abortion supporters, but there was no lead up to this altercation,’ the would be reporter added.

‘It was like, we were having a conversation and all of a sudden, she just lets loose on my face.’

🔥🚨BREAKING NEWS: Conservative pro life influencer Savanah Craven says she was assaulted in NYC by a pro-abortion while filming interviews today. She uploaded this video in a police car while headed to the hospital with blood on her face. pic.twitter.com/dPybx9u5x3 — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) April 4, 2025

A video Antao shared to social media showed her riding in the back of a police car while on the way to the hospital for treatment, describing her attacker to cops.

‘She’s big. She’s tall,’ Antao is heard saying.

Henry Antao, who filmed his wife’s interview released a statement to Live Action, expressing hope that justice would be served soon.

‘The woman became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance,’ he said.

‘We are pro life activists because ending abortion and protecting babies from the violence that Planned Parenthood commits is the most important issue of our lifetime.’

Lila Rose, Live Action’s founder and president, also issued a statement to the organization’s website.

‘We are deeply grateful for the work Savannah has done to protect preborn children and help end abortion in our nation,’ she said. ‘Her bravery in the face of violence is heroic.’

‘We are grateful she is safe and receiving support. No one should ever face physical assault for expressing their views in public,’ she added.

‘We will not be intimidated. Live Action will continue our goal to defund Planned Parenthood – which kills over 1,000 children every day while receiving more than $700 million in taxpayer funding.

‘We remain committed to our mission to completely abolish abortion and ensure every child is protected under the law.’