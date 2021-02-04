Cristina Ortiz-Lozano Southampton, UK woman stabbed to death by ex boyfriend Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat after he spotted her going on a Tinder date.

A 28-year-old cruise line worker in the UK was stabbed to death by her former boyfriend, who was enraged when he saw her on a Tinder date with another man, prosecutors allege in a report.

Jilted lover Abdelaziz El Yechioui Ourzat, 30, was caught on video in September 2019 ‘hiding in the shadows’ outside the Giddy Bridge pub in Southampton where Cristina Ortiz-Lozano had gone with the man she met on the dating app, the dailymail reported.

Ourzat then followed the couple as they returned to her Portswood home, where he allegedly stabbed her 23 times in a ‘frenzied attack’ with a kitchen knife, a jury at Winchester Crown Court was told Wednesday.

Offered, Prosecutor Kerry Maylin, ‘…jealous ex-boyfriend in a fit of rage conducted a frenzied attack on her, quite simply because she had gone out with a male, not Mr. Ourzat, on the night of the killing.’

Ortiz-Lozano and Ourzat met at a school in Spain with the former couple having been together for about 12 years before she left him when he was arrested for drunken driving in August 2019.

No longer able to tolerate her then partner’s volatility and drunkenness

She ‘couldn’t deal with his volatility and his drunkenness’ any longer, Maylin said, but when she told Ourzat to leave, he went on a rampage around the house they shared, ripping light fixtures and radiators out of the walls.

Ourzat was charged with criminal damage and then allegedly breached his bail by sending his ex abusive emails.

After the volatile breakup, Ortiz-Lozano met Vincente Breso-Biosca on Tinder and went on the fateful date, during which Ourzat bought some flowers and took them to her place before returning to the pub.

When Ortiz-Lozano spotted Ourzat, she told her date about her ‘abusive’ ex and asked if they could leave because he wasn’t allowed near her due to his bail conditions, Maylin told the jury.

‘Mr. Ourzat clearly followed them. He is seen on CCTV following them on the opposite side of the street and he loiters or hangs back at road crossings,’ she said.

After Ourzat followed Ortiz-Lozano into her home, Breso-Biosca heard screaming and went inside.

‘He saw Miss Ortiz-Lozano already lying on her back on the kitchen floor, with Mr. Ourzat crouching over her with a knife in one hand and his other on her throat,’ Maylin said.

‘She had her eyes open but he believed her already dead, she was not moving,’ she added. ‘He described Mr. Ourzat turning towards him, shutting the door and continuing his assault on Cristina Ortiz-Lozano.’

Ortiz-Lozano suffered stab wounds to her chest, neck and abdomen and had defensive wounds on her arms, ‘where she raised her arms in front of her body in an attempt to protect her torso and her neck,’ the jury was told.

Ourzat, who has alleged that Ortiz-Lozano stabbed him first, has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility.