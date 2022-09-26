84-year-old pro-life volunteer shot in Michigan following heated exchange over upcoming abortion ballot proposal while canvassing in Lake Odessa.

An elderly pro-life volunteer in Michigan was shot while canvassing a neighborhood to discuss an abortion ballot proposal, according to activist group, ‘Right to Life of Michigan’.

The ‘victim said that she was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a residence during a heated conversation, and that the man who shot her was not a part of her conversation,’ the pro-life group wrote in a press release Saturday. The unidentified woman is 83-years-old, according to police, though the Right to Life of Michigan identified her as 84 years old in the press release.

The woman was canvassing a neighborhood in Lake Odessa on September 20 to discuss the state’s vote on Proposal 3, which would protect abortion access in the state. The state will vote on the proposal on Nov. 8 on the general election ballot.

‘The victim does not know the identity or motive of her shooter. The victim is still recovering from her gunshot wound and wishes to remain anonymous while the criminal investigation proceeds,’ the Michigan Right to Life press release stated.

Bridge Michigan – the state’s nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization – explains Proposal 3 as: A “yes” vote would write a broad new right to “reproductive freedom” into the Michigan Constitution, invaliding a 1931 abortion ban and potentially other existing regulations.

Divide between pro life and pro abortion groups

Michigan State Police told Fox News that the elderly woman was shot after a ‘verbal altercation while she was passing out pamphlets.’

The victim drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Department after she was shot in the shoulder, according to state police. She was then taken to an area hospital, where she was treated and released.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the incident and the case remains open.

‘We’re glad the victim is recovering, and our volunteers will continue knocking doors on Proposal 3,’ Right to Life of Michigan official Chris Gast told Fox News.

Right to Life of Michigan – describes itself as ‘nonpartisan, nonsectarian, nonprofit organization of diverse and caring people united to protect the precious gift of human life from fertilization to natural death.’

The incident comes just months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion.