Vance Luther Boelter, Minnesota lawmaker gunman’s wife, Jenny Boelter pulled over as cops find passports, gun, cash on her person amid questions of possible involvement in assassination of Minnesota lawmaker and would be killing of second Democrat lawmaker.

Was she involved? The wife of suspected Minnesota political assassin Vance Luther Boelter is being detained and questioned after cops found a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports in her car during a traffic stop on Saturday morning, a report said.

Jenny Lynne Boelter was stopped by police while driving in a car with three other relatives near Onamia, Minnesota, late Saturday morning around 10 a.m., KTSP reported.

During a search, cops found her in possession of a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports, the report stated citing law enforcement officials.

🚨 JENNY BOELTER DETAINED On Saturday morning, a traffic stop unfolded near Onamia, Minnesota, in Mille Lacs County, about 90 minutes north of the Twin Cities. Law enforcement swarmed a vehicle at a convenience store, where Jenny Boelter and several relatives of Vance Boelter… pic.twitter.com/4hrimQ5rEW — Jammles (@jammles9) June 15, 2025

Two cop cruisers were at the scene for two to three hours. Boetler was held for questioning but was not arrested.

She was detained some eight hours after her husband, is alleged to have fatally gunned down Minnesota lawmaker, Melissa Hortman and her husband, along with attempted murder of fellow Democratic Minnesota Senator, John Hoffman and his spouse at their respective homes.

It was not immediately clear whether the Boetlers lived with each other, as Vance Boetler was known to live at a residence in Camden, Minnesota, along with two other roommmates, which was raided by SWAT teams on Saturday afternoon according to the Wall Street Journal.

The Boelters are understood to have been living with each other on a rural property in Sibley County, near the small town of Green Isle, along with their five children.

Whether Boelter’s vehicle was stopped randomly or whether it was being tracked by police is still unclear.

Jenny acting as CEO, along with her husband, run security company Praetorian Guard Security which her husband serves as director of and provide local Minnesota outlets security with, including licensed armed patrols & uniformed security.

Jenny is billed as bringing ‘years of organizational operations and logistical oversight,’ according to the company’s website.

Vance Boetler boasted security experience in Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, and the Middle East, including in the West Bank, Southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, the website stated.

Vance Boelter who has since been revealed to be a registered Republican and die hard Christian with extreme views who had a hit list with of 70 names found in an alleged manifesto inside his SUV masquerading as a police squad car. Two of those names included, Hortman and Hoffman.

The manifesto cited political grievances against other prominent Democrat Minnesota lawmakers, abortion providers, pro abortion activists, who Boelter criticized and blamed for that state’s political stalemate and ‘descent’.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Boelter.

There are hundreds of law enforcement officials involved in the manhunt for him.

Authorities called this an ‘active and fluid’ investigation, noting an exact motive is unclear.