Vance Luther Boelter, Minnesota lawmaker shooter had fantasy security career and make believe business as best friend spills the beans.

Vance Luther Boelter, 57, the suspect alleged to have assassinated a Minnesota lawmaker and leave a second seriously injured had purported to have a career and business specialising in security, when in fact it now appears the wanted man had made it all up, having almost exclusively worked in the food services industry instead.

As a manhunt for the wanted man ramps up on its second day, a released report claimed, ‘Boelter’s online records and employment history … about his professional life appear untrue.’

Vance Boelter fake security professional career and business

In social media posts and websites, Boelter said he had extensive experience as a security professional with ‘training by both private security firms and by people in the U.S. Military.’

Despite the bold claims, there appears to be no evidence to support Boelter’s account according to NPR.

He appears to have worked most of his career in the food services industry with one long-time friend describing parts of Boelter’s narrative about his life as ‘fantasy.’

On the website for a company called Praetorian Guard Security Services, LLC, Boelter described himself as part of the ‘leadership team.’

Despite the claims, no record of the firm having clients or providing any services were publicly found. A call to the company’s phone number connected to what appears to be a private phone line, not a business. The address listed in incorporation papers appeared to be that of a law firm specializing in divorce litigation.

Boelter himself appears to have no history working in law enforcement, the military or private security.

During a press conference Saturday, Drew Evans, commissioner of Minnesota’s state Bureau of Criminal Apprehensions [BCA], said part of the investigation is now focused on Boelter’s background, possible training and alleged motives.

But there’s more.

Minnesota shooter best friend reveals ominous message

In an interview with Fox News 9, one of Boelter’s long-time friends, David Carlson, downplayed the idea that Boelter had any real-world military or security experience. ‘He was always kind of into the military stuff, but it was just, we were always like that. Me and him, we would play army men,’ Carlson told the outlet.

According to Carlson, Boelter did hope to open a security firm and purchased police-style automobiles to eventually use for the business, but the project never came to fruition. ‘That was some fantasy. There was talk about it, but there was no movement,’ he told the outlet.

In a video posted by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Carlson read a text message he said came from Boelter on Saturday.

‘I love you guys and I’ve made some choices,’ Carlson read. ‘I may be dead shortly…I wish it hadn’t gone this way.’ According to Carlson, Boelter strongly opposed abortion rights but hadn’t spoken about the issue in years.

In public records and his LinkedIn profile, Boelter also claimed to have worked in Africa, activities that may have included an evangelical ministry.

‘I’m currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo working on several projects,’ Boelter wrote on LinkedIn two years ago.

Vance Luther Boelter 57 years old, 6’1” and 220 lbs. Still at large, last sighting was this morning in Minneapolis. Don’t let the sign language interpreter’s over exaggerated face expressions distract you. pic.twitter.com/sjRz9KAiBr — Tara (@TOConnor1212) June 15, 2025

Vance Boelter Christian Evangelist

He said he had made the trip to talk with officials about ‘our private business projects That are all moving forward.’ NPR in its report described being unable to confirm the truthfulness of such claims.

Boelter apparently worked for a number of years as a convenience store and food services manager, posting this spring on LinkedIn that he was ‘looking to get back into the U.S. food industry.’

‘I’m pretty open to positions,’ Boelter wrote. ‘Other Leadership positions outside of the Food Industry I’m willing to hear about as well. I have been doing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa the last three years.’

Boelter did serve multiple terms on the Minnesota governor’s Workforce Development Board, where authorities say he may have met state Sen. Melissa Hoffman, one of the shooting victims.

The surviving political target, Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, who was also injured during an attempt on their lives early Saturday morning remained in stable condition, and were expected to survive. They were gunned down less than two hours after Boelter alleged fatally gunned down Sen Hoffman and her husband, John.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Boelter.

There are hundreds of law enforcement officials involved in the manhunt for him.

Authorities called this an ‘active and fluid’ investigation, noting an exact motive is unclear.