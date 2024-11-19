Memphis florist receives threats after saying she won’t do business with MAGA...

Kristin Wolter, Memphis, Tennessee florist of ‘ Everbloom Designs’ receives backlash after saying she won’t do business with Donald Trump voters saying the base does not align with her brand and values.

And the political polarization of America continues …. A Memphis, Tennessee florist is facing massive backlash after saying she won’t do business with Donald Trump supporters following his 2024 presidential election win.

Kristin Wolter, 49, made the announcement on the now-private Instagram account for her business, Everbloom Designs.

‘I won’t do business with people who support the president-elect,’ she said in the video, which circulated widely social media beginning last week.

Everbloom Design in Memphis says they will no longer do business with Trump voters. We certainly appreciate the heads up! pic.twitter.com/poPRC97tic — KWAM News Radio 990 AM Memphis (@Mighty990KWAM) November 14, 2024

Right not to work events that do not represent brand and values?

‘It is because I need to create a safe place for me, my staff, and my family.’

Wolter said that she had ‘reflected on the fact that it is unjust to deny anyone service based on their religion, sexual orientation, gender or race.’ However, she doubled down and said under no circumstances would the America First crowd be allowed to enter her shop. ‘I do believe that I have the right to not work on events that misrepresent my brand and values,’ she said.

Wolter said she was shocked that her ‘community chose financial concerns and economy over human rights and decency,’ Newsmax host Todd Starnes wrote in a post on X.

Wolter issued a second statement after receiving blowback to her initial comments, according to KWAM News Radio 900. The station posted an announcement on Saturday saying that the shop would be closed the ‘rest of the week due to threats to me and my business.’

‘I knew standing up for what I believe in would have consequences,’ the note read.

‘I am so grateful to those of you that have supported me in this. They are showing their true colors and lack of decency and humanity.’

Social media backlash

A listing for the business on Google indicated the florist was temporarily closed as of Tuesday.

The contact page on its website also appears to have been disabled, as does the company’s Facebook page according to the dailymail.

Memphis was one of the few places in Tennessee that went red during the 2024 race, where Trump won 64 percent of the state’s votes.

Many Trump supporters were quick to call for a boycott against Wolter’s business and said she was ‘sabotaging’ herself.

‘Talk about sabotaging your own business,’ one X user wrote.

‘She’ll file for bankruptcy by Inauguration Day,’ another said.

‘We certainly appreciate the heads up!’ Starnes added. ‘I’m sure there are other places for people to buy pansies – places that don’t discriminate based on political affiliation.’

‘If you can’t handle a difference of opinion, you probably shouldn’t be in business. Memphis deserves better than this,’ another commenter wrote.

Posted one commentator, ‘I wonder if that will go to court like the florist and cake maker that wouldn’t serve the gay community?’

While another wrote, ‘Just watch… i bet her store goes out of business.. not too bright.’

Reflected another, ‘The hypocritic left. Sad for all us.’