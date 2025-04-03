Felipe Hoyos-Foronda, Queens fake doctor arrested trying to leave the U.S. after illegally performing surgical procedure, that left a female patient brain dead during botched butt implant removal. NYC police now fear other victims.

An unlicensed Queens plastic surgeon is alleged to have left one of his patients brain dead after a botched attempt to remove her butt implants inside his illegal home clinic according to filed court documents.

The 31-year-old woman visited Felipe Hoyos-Foronda’s unlicensed liposuction clinic on 35th Street near 20th Road in Ditmars Steinway to have her butt implants removed around 1 p.m. Friday.

During the bungled procedure, Hoyos-Foronda – who claimed he was a doctor in Colombia – administered lidocaine to the victim through a syringe, only to cause the hapless patient to go into cardiac arrest, according to a complaint filed in Queens Criminal Court.

Fake Queens doctor leaves woman brain dead during botched medical procedure

Hoyos-Foronda then called 911 with the victim rushed by FDNY EMS to Mount Sinai Queens hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Meanwhile, as emergency respondents were descending at the address, Hoyos-Foronda got in his car and took off, CBS NY reported.

At the hospital, the woman was intubated with no brain activity, and appeared to show signs of ‘lidocaine toxicity,’ the complaint said, citing a doctor assigned to her care.

While the victim was at the hospital, her friend showed up at the illegal clinic to pick up her belongings, sources said.

A landlord told the friend what happened, prompting her to call the police, according to the sources.

When cops arrived, they spoke to the landlord, who gave them Hoyos-Foronda’s photo, sources said.

Police managed to track the license plate of Hoyos-Foronda’s car to the Van Wyck Expressway — and Port Authority cops caught him at JFK Airport where he was getting ready to get on a plane bound for Colombia, sources said.

The fake doctor was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, as well as unauthorized practice of a profession, according to the complaint.

Other victims feared

Hoyos-Foronda was ordered held without bail during his Sunday arraignment, and he is set to reappear in court Thursday morning, records show.

Meanwhile, the victim was still unconscious at the hospital Wednesday, sources said.

Police released a photo of Hoyos-Foronda as they issued a plea for any other possible victims to come forward.

Those victims, or anyone else with information on Foronda, can reach out to the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The episode follows two similar cases where two individuals catering almost exclusively to the Hispanic community, leaving their hapless patients in peril. In one instance, a Houston individual practicing dentistry without a license left an unsuspecting patient with broken teeth and jaw while attempting to extract a tooth with pliers.

In another similar episode, a Long Island woman, also practising dentistry without a license was reported to have left one of her patients in grave danger after a routine procedure going terribly wrong.