‘I’m the real victim!’ Demetria Spence aka Demi Blanco arrested over false 911 calls in Young Scooter’s death. What led to Baddies reality show actress making false claim of domestic abuse and police descending on an Atlanta residence only for the rapper to flee and mortally injure himself.

When you invent a hoax situation in real life while pretending the real world is your waiting reality show…. only for tragedy to strike.

A budding reality star who concocted a 911 call about a naked woman being beaten, leading to a police chase and the tragic death of rapper, Young Scooter has been arrested.

31-year-old Demetria Spence, also known as ‘Demi Blanco’ from Zeus Network’s reality show Baddies, was taken to the Fulton County Jail on Tuesday and charged with transmitting a false public alarm, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Was Young Scooter swatted by Baddies reality star?

The reality star’s arrest follows her falsely reporting a crime, claiming she saw a naked woman being beaten outside a home in Southeast Atlanta. The false 911 call led to Scooter (real name, Kenneth Edward Rashaad Bailey) fleeing from the scene and reportedly injuring himself on a wooden piece while escaping over at least one fence as police pursued the man.

The rapper was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from the injury soon after. The cause of death was described as a penetrating wound to the right thigh and marked blood loss, FOX 5 reported.

In the call, placed Friday night, a female caller who refused to identify herself is heard saying, ‘He’s beating her bloody. He’s dragged her back into the house.’

At the time of the 911 call, the caller, who was later identified by police as the Badass reality star told dispatchers that she was part of a local neighborhood watch and had just witnessing several armed men inside house, what appeared to be a shooting along with potential drug activity and possible sex trafficking taking place at the residence.

‘There was literally a shooting… literally the neighbors next door, the house of the address that I just gave you, the 273,’ Spence told the dispatcher. ‘There is literally a whole domestic dispute going on. There’s like seven guys that live in this house.’

Zeus “Baddies” Contestant Demi Blanco admits to making 911 call that led to Atlanta rapper Young Scooter’s death pic.twitter.com/Rdd6R6ybO3 — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) April 1, 2025

Demetria Spence aka Demi Blanco insists she is the ‘real victim!’

Spence for reasons unknown proceeded to then also describe ‘an alarming’ situation related to a woman allegedly being attacked and forced back into her house.

‘She ran outside naked, and then he was fighting her outside,’ Spence told the dispatcher. ‘She tried to get away. He dragged her back in the house… she’s being held hostage.’

At one point the dispatcher asks, ‘How many shots were fired?’

‘I would say three, three shots,’ Spencer is heard responding.

The call led to police descending upon the address and an ‘alarmed’ Young Scooter and one other occupant fleeing before the rapper mortally injuring himself. The other occupant who was not identified returned to the house while Bailey (for reasons not necessarily understood) continued to seek to flee the scene.

Upon police investigating the scene, no sign of a naked woman was located along with any alleged crime being perpetrated, 11 Alive reported.

Spence would relent, admitting she had made the whole thing up.

Taking to social media, the reality star claimed that she dialed 911 to ‘protect herself’ because she was a victim of abuse multiple times in the past.

During the explanation, Spence insisted that she was ‘the real victim.’

Not immediately clear is what dynamic, if any, Spence had with Young Scooter amid speculation that the reality star had intentionally set up the rappers demise – in an act best known as ‘swatting‘ – a kind of prank call leading to police descending on a scene, sometimes with tragic consequences.

Amid the rapper’s death, police were accused of shooting at the fleeing man, leading to Atlanta police releasing a statement denying culpability in Young Scooter’s death.

‘While we understand that many people are saddened by his passing, it is important to recognize that Atlanta police officers neither discharged their firearms nor used any force against Mr. Bailey,’ the department shared via X.

Demetria Spence aka Demi Blanco has since claiming she was being treated unfairly by social media users angry over Scooter’s death.