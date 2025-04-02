Da’ron Jenkins, North Carolina man kills his mother, Dana Jenkins and brother, Daryn Cox a week after making parole. Had been in jail for gun crimes.

A North Carolina man who was released from prison a week ago is back in jail for allegedly murdering his mother and brother a week after making parole.

Da’ron Jenkins, 25, was arrested on Monday for killing his mother, Dana Jenkins, 50, and her son, Daryn Cox, 15, who were found slain at a home in Wilson.

Jenkins according to family members had not been in contact for years due to his prison sentence, relatives and friends told WRAL.

Newly paroled North Carolina man kills him mom and brother

Da’ron Jenkins was released from prison on March 25 for larceny of firearms and breaking into vehicles according to WITN.

‘I said the look on his face, he’s getting ready to do something. You could see it. The look, it told you everything, but I had no idea you were getting ready to do what you did,’ Dana Jenkins’ cousin, Juanilla Kornegay who lived next door told WITN, referring to the son who is charged with her murder.

Kornegay described the mother as a ‘very sweet person’ who ‘always smiled,’ according to ABC 11. She told the outlet that her death comes as a shock.

‘I would have never thought that,’ Kornegay told the outlet. ‘I would have never thought he would do something like that.’

Police declined to state the cause and manner of death.

Wilson police are investigating what led up to Monday’s double homicide.

Meanwhile, Da’ron Jenkins was charged with first-degree murder. He remains jailed without bond.