Bucks County woman gets only 2 years for ‘creepy’ rape lies that...

Anjela Borisova Urumova, Bristol Township, Bucks County, Pennsylvania woman sentenced to only 2 years jail after falsely claiming Daniel Pierson sexually abusing and kidnaping her, leading to the man spending a month in jail before woman’s story began to unravel.

A Pennsylvania woman who falsely accused an innocent man who she described as ‘creepy’ of trying to rape and kidnap her has been sentenced to less than two years in prison.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, of Bristol Township, Bucks County, filed a false police report against 41-year-old Daniel Pierson. The claims landed the 41 year old man, who Urumova had spotted at a parking lot, a month in jail. At the time Pierson was placed on a $1million bond and was charged with multiple felonies.

Bristol County woman could spent far less than 2 years jail time on good behavior.

Salvation soon came for the beleaguered man when cops began to notice Urumova’s alleged rape story unraveling, amid inconsistent and contradictory accounts the 20 year old woman gave.

Uromova who had been facing far more serious charges following the ‘malicious false report’, come January coped a plea deal to lying in January.

The 20 year old pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor charges: one count each of false alarm to an agency of public safety and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, two counts of false reports, and three counts of unsworn falsification to authorities.

Uromova was sentenced on Tuesday April 1 to 45 days to 23 months, jail time. Meaning the woman could spent far less than 2 years jail time on good behavior.

In addition to her jail sentence, presiding justice, Judge Stephen Corr ordered Uromova to one year of probation along with having to undergo a mental health evaluation, according to a press release from Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Urumova was also ordered to pay $3,600 in restitution and to have no contact with the victim or his family.

Anjela Urumova claimed seeing ‘creepy’ man

‘Not only did this targeted false report impact the victim and his family in unimaginable ways, but there is also a profound ripple effect,’ District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said, according to a press release.

‘A crime like this can shatter the community’s confidence in the system. It can jeopardize prosecutions of legitimate crimes of sexual violence,’ Schorn added.

‘The prosecution and sentence of this defendant for a malicious false report demonstrates that this will not be tolerated.’

Pierson sat in court with his wife and mother, who did not want to give statements as the ‘case was still too emotional for them.’

‘In this case, she targeted an innocent man and accused him of one of the worst crimes a person can be accused of,’ said Chief Deputy DA Kristin M. McElroy.

Urumova had accused Pierson of pulling her pants down and striking her in the face on April 16, 2024, outside of a supermarket.

Urumova claimed to have ‘specifically targeted’ and identified Pierson as her attacker because she had ‘seen him and the truck in the past’ and was able to describe him and the vehicle to the police.

Victim freed over false rape claim story unraveling

Her description of the dark blue Ford F-150 pickup truck detailed a ‘thin blue line’ sticker on the back windshield with visible dents and rust of the exterior.

The injury to her face was allegedly due to an altercation with a family member.

Pierson was freed following her admission of lying about the attack and charges were withdrawn.

‘I’m incredibly grateful for the work that law enforcement did in this case to get down to what happened, but it can’t change the fact that a man spent 31 days sleeping in a cell for a crime he didn’t commit,’ McElroy said.

McElroy stated cases such as this taint the stories of women who truthfully experience sexual crimes.

She encouraged those who have experienced sexual crimes to ‘come forward,’ and added: ‘It should be documented, investigated and they should be heard, and they shouldn’t be silenced with fear when they see things like this.’

‘It just makes this case all that more egregious that this woman claimed to be a victim and used the system, I don’t even know for what purpose, used this system to target a man she didn’t know. I would hope that it doesn’t have a chilling effect on women, but it is a concern.’

Urumova was booked into Bucks County Correctional Facility, according to the press release.