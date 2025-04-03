Austin Metcalf Frisco track star stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony during high school meet. Victim bled to death in his twin brothers arms.

A 17-year-old Texas student has been charged with first-degree murder after police said he fatally stabbed another student following an altercation at a high school track meet Wednesday morning in Frisco.

Frisco Police and Fire responded to Kuykendall Stadium around 10 a.m., where an altercation between two students had escalated into a stabbing, with one boy dying after he was stabbed in the heart, according to the victim’s family.

Emergency crews tried to save the 16-year-old victim, Austin Metcalf performing CPR and giving blood only for the boy to die from his injuries in the stands of the stadium while his twin sibling desperately clutched him in his arms.

The victim was described as an 11th-grader attending Memorial High School, KDFW reported. Metcalf was a junior at Memorial who ran track and played football.

The Frisco Independent School District said the stabbing happened at a meet where student athletes from eight of the district’s 12 schools were competing.

‘They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,’ Austin’s father, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

‘I rushed up there and I saw him on the gurney and I could tell — they said he wasn’t breathing. I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder.’

The father called his son a great friend and a leader.

‘He was going to turn out to be a great individual and impact this world with positivity,’ he said. ‘I was so proud.’

The suspect, identified as Karmelo Anthony, of Frisco, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with first degree murder. As of Wednesday afternoon, no bond had been set.

The suspect was described as attending Frisco Centennial High School.

The victim’s father, Jeff Metcalf also expressed sympathy for the suspect’s family.

‘I feel for [the suspect’s] family because now their son will end up in prison and learn that he killed someone, and he devastated and killed my son who I can never get back. It’s unfortunate for everyone involved,’ he told KDFW.

He says at this time he is leaning on his faith and hoping for change in the world.

‘We have got to be kind to each other. You need to show compassion, show empathy. Not anger. Not rage. Teach your kids right from wrong and pray to God this doesn’t happen to yours,’ the father reiterated.

Police said anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Frisco Police Department’s non-emergency number (972-292-6010) or submit a tip using Tip411 (text FRISCOPD + the tip to 847411).

‘The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain,’ the department said in a statement.

‘The department is collaborating with the Frisco Independent School District and will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time.’

A GoFundme Fundraiser honoring Austin Metcalf and assisting in burial costs as of Wednesday night had raised just over $29K of a $45K goal.

Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas, Texas.