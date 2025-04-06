Karmelo Anthony GiveSendGo raises $76,573 as fundraiser states the ‘narrative spread is false, unjust and harmful’ following the fatal stabbing of football star, Austin Metcalf at a Frisco, Texas high school track meet.

A fundraiser for the Frisco, Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a 17 year old high school football star during an ‘altercation’ over a seat has raked in over $76K as of Sunday — as the A grade student insists he acted in self-defense.

The GiveSendGo campaign, ‘Help Karmelo Official Fund,’ was purportedly set up by the family of Karmelo Anthony, 17, who cops say confessed to the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf at a track meet in Frisco, Texas, on Wednesday.

If Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in using lethal self defense… And Daniel Penny was justified in using lethal self defense…. Then Karmelo Anthony was justified in using self defense against alleged bullies who instigated an altercation, correct? pic.twitter.com/y4ptrjJlSQ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 4, 2025

Justified use of lethal force?

The page claimed that the ‘narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful.’

‘As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever,’ according to the fundraiser.

The fundraiser had raked in over $73,000 in donations from 1,960 donors as of Sunday early afternoon.

Many of the commenters claimed that Anthony had been bullied by Metcalf before the 17-year-old allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Metcalf in the heart, leaving him to die in his twin brother’s arms.

‘Good luck young man. Bullying must stop!!’ one person wrote, while another added in, ‘Let this be a message to all bullies. Don’t start no stuff, won’t be no stuff.’

Wrote another, ‘This all could have been prevented but now we are here. Had he not defended himself his family could have been planning a funeral.’

Added another, ‘Justice for Karmelo!’

Altercation over seat leads to one Frisco black teen killing a white teen

Posts shared on social media also made unsubstantiated allegations that Metcalf was a ‘white supremacist’ who ‘provoked’ the altercation on account of the straight A student with a GPA ‘being black.’

Anthony was arrested Wednesday for allegedly killing Metcalf after the Frisco football star asked Anthony to move from his his track team’s tent, according to cops.

Metcalf’s family said he had never met Anthony before.

After the initial confrontation, Anthony unzipped a bag, reached inside and told Metcalf, ‘Touch me and see what happens,’ a witness told police, according to the arrest report.

Moments later, Metcalf ‘grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest,’ police said. The teen suffered a stab wound to the heart and later died in the arms of his identical twin brother, Hunter.

Anthony, who told cops he was acting in self-defense, has been charged with first-degree murder.

Wrote one commentator of the fatal altercation: ‘Word, is he was trying to sit under the tent of the school that was not his school. Go to your own tent, that’s how it’s done at track meets. People are saying “he was trying to find shade” Find shade under your own schools tent, my friend. Why on earth do you need a knife at a track meet and how was it so readily available? Premeditation!!!’

The teen’s lawyer, Deric Walpole, insists he doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to think the killing ‘wasn’t in self defense’ with the attorney now saying he intends to demand that the Anthony’s bond be lowered from $1,000,000.

The fatal stabbing led to claims that Anthony had intentionally sought to kill Metcalf and that he ‘was looking for trouble’ when he brought his switch blade to the track meet.

In a recent interview with the nypost the teen’s father said his son wasn’t the bad guy he was being made out to be.

‘He’s a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an ‘A-student’ has a 3.7 GPA,’ Andrew Anthony told the outlet.

‘He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it,’ the elder Anthony insisted.

‘I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can’t explain how both [families] have been affected by this tragedy.’