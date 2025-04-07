Football star, 17, was stabbed to death cause he was bullying Frisco...

Austin Metcalf, Frisco, Texas teen was stabbed to death because he was bullying black teen, Karmelo Anthony according to donor, Stephanie Crutchfield as cops have yet to validate any actual bullying taking place during fatal track meet.

Was a Frisco, Texas ‘black’ teen accused of stabbing to death a ‘white’ football high school star the victim of bullying?

A female CEO has claimed that a 17 year old teen boy who was fatally stabbed during a track meet last week was bullying the 17-year-old accused of killing him.

Stephanie Crutchfield, the owner and CEO of several financial help businesses, left the claim on a donation page for Karmelo Anthony, 17, who is charged with the murder of Austin Metcalf, 17, at the Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco.

Bullied for being black, bullied for sitting in the wrong seat?

She wrote: ‘Let’s get this baby home. I have a young black son as well, and I live in Collin County. This baby was bullied and was defending himself, I know it’s more to this story. I’m praying for you and your family. Please let me know how else I can help.’

To be sure, police have not told of any evidence existing of any alleged bullying against Anthony.

Crutchfield, who donated $1,000 to Anthony, later doubled down on her support of Anthony, adding: ‘ NO I don’t agree with what he did, but it’s more to this story!

‘This kid had a good future ahead of him as well, and he deserves a great defense attorney!’

Anthony’s family has claimed in the GiveSendGo donation page that ‘the narrative being spread’ about Austin’s killing is ‘false, unjust, and harmful.’

‘As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever,’ the statement added.

Crutchfield’s comments were amplified by other donors.

Wrote one donor, ‘Good job standing up for yourself. If Daniel Penny, George Zimmerman, and Kyle Rittenhouse are going innocent so are you! We cannot have two justice systems in this country. You deserve to be free!’

Added another, ‘Self defense is NOT a crime!!! May this young man receive justice in this inept, racist justice system. Keep your head up Karmelo!!!’

While another wrote: ‘I’m sorry about how FoxNews is portraying self defense as a crime. You had every right to shelter under a tent on a hot muggy day & in Texas every right to stand your ground when attacked. I’m sorry that boy did not understand what he did was bully you. I’m sorry that your self protection resulted in him dying. It was his own fault, not yours. Peace to your family and his.’

The donation page for him has collected more than $191,466 as of Monday afternoon EST.

Austin Metcalf insists black teen is sitting in the ‘wrong seat’

On the day of the fatal stabbing, Frisco police allege Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the heart, killing him, after Metcalf told him he was sitting in the wrong chair at the match between their two schools last week.

An arrest report says the confrontation between the two star football players began when Metcalf told Anthony he was sitting under another team’s pop-up tent and demanding that he move.

The two students from different high schools began fighting before Anthony unzipped his bag and reached in, telling Metcalf: ‘Touch me and see what happens.’

The report says Metcalf then ‘grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.’

Anthony reportedly ran away before being arrested by responding officers.

He had apparently told a school resource officer and had been acting in self defense: ‘I was protecting myself,’ and, ‘He put his hands on me.’

Anthony also asked an officer if what he did could be considered self-defense and asked whether the victim was going to be okay, according to police.

The teen was charged with first degree murder and faces 5 to 99 years in prison if convicted.

Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter was by his side and held him in his arms as he died.

‘I tried to whip around as fast as I could,’ the sibling told WFAA. ‘I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.’

Hunter then called his parents, who rushed to Austin’s side but found him not breathing.

‘I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder,’ his father Jeff Metcalf said.

Metcalf, a junior, was a star football player at Frisco’s Memorial High School and planned to be a college athlete. A GoFundMe set up for him says he was recently voted Most Valuable Player and had a 4.0 GPA at school. As of Monday afternoon the fundraiser had raised just on $105, 377.

Anthony, a senior, is also a star for the Centennial high school football team.

In the interim, Anthony’s attorney, Deric Walpole has insisted Anthony acting in self-defense in the alleged murder.

‘I know that my client said it was self-defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,’ Walpole said.

‘I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self-defense at this time.’

The attorney has in the interim sought to lower the $1 million bond for Anthony who continues to remain in custody at the Collin County Jail as of Monday.