Karmelo Anthony, Frisco teen claims acting in self defense when he stabbed Austin Metcalf to death.

Frisco teen who stabbed rival in the heart ‘was provoked to violence’...

Karmelo Anthony, Frisco, Texas teen who stabbed and killed Austin Metcalf from rival school during track meet, insists he was not the aggressor and had only acting in self defence as he now faces first degree murder.

The father of a Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a football star from a rival school over a seat during a high school track meet, says his son is a ‘good kid’ who was provoked to violence and had acted in self defense.

At the time of his arrest, Karmelo Anthony, 17, moments after fatally stabbing Austin Metcalf, 17, an 11th grader at Frisco Memorial High School, had his arms raised, telling police, ‘I was protecting myself.’

‘He put his hands on me, and I told him not to,’ the teen told Frisco police according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA on Thursday night.

Was Karmelo Anthony, Frisco, Texas teen acting in self defense when he stabbed Austin Metcalf to death?

The arrest affidavit further stated Karmelo asking police whether the victim would ‘be ok,’ along with cops recovering the knife in the bleachers and there being many witnesses, the affidavit stated.

The chain of events led to claims that the teen suspect had used overt unnecessary force against the victim, with the suspect’s family insisting that their son had only acted in the heat of the moment and had never intended to kill Austin.

‘Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be,’ the parent, Andrew Anthony reportedly told the nypost.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, a student at Frisco Centennial High School upon his arrest on Wednesday was charged with first degree murder.

The track meet where the tragedy took pace was at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco, about 30 miles north of Dallas.

‘He’s a good kid. He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA,’ the father told the nypost.

Frisco teen insists he is innocent and was simply reacting to provocation

The parent insisted his son didn’t instigate the fatal encounter between the two teens who before yesterday had never met each other.

‘He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it,’ Anthony said.

Though Karmelo has been charged with first-degree murder, Anthony said his son’s action was a heat-of-the-moment mistake that has brought tragedy to both families.

‘I feel bad for the other parents and family, and words can’t explain how both [families] have been affected by this tragedy.’

Karmelo, a senior at Centennial High School, was allegedly told he was sitting in the wrong seat before he drew a knife and fatally stabbed his victim in the heart, the father of the victim told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Karmelo allegedly stabbed Austin Metcalf in the chest, piercing his heart, as the victim’s identical twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, watched in horror.

Hunter rushed to Austin’s aid but couldn’t save him as the savaged track star began to bleed out.

‘I tried to whip around as fast as I could,’ an emotional Hunter told WFAA. ‘I looked at my brother and I’m not going to talk about the rest. I tried to help him.’

Austin Metcalf would die in his twin sibling’s arms.

‘They were twins, identical twins, and his brother was holding on to him, trying to make it stop bleeding, and he died in his brother’s arms,’ their father, Jeff Metcalf, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.

Austin Metcalf stabbed Frisco teen dies in his twin brother’s arms

Hunter called his parents to tell them about the stabbing, with their father rushing to the stands to find Austin on a gurney, not breathing.

‘I could see all the blood, and I saw where the wound was, and I was very concerned, so I had to find his brother, and we rushed to the hospital. And we prayed, and it’s God’s plan, I don’t understand it, but they weren’t able to save him. This is murder,’ Jeff Metcalf said.

The teen was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

‘Despite lifesaving measures by police and fire personnel, including CPR and the administration of blood, the [17]-year-old died,’ Frisco police said.

The grieving father questioned Karmelo’s upbringing and parents as he forgave his son’s alleged killer.

‘I’m not trying to judge, but what kind of parents did this child have? What was he taught? He brought a knife to a track meet and he murdered my son by stabbing him in the heart. The guy was in the wrong place and they asked him to move and he bowed up [became angry and aggressive]. This is murder,’ Jeff Metcalf said.

‘You know what, I already forgive this person. Already. God takes care of things. God is going to take care of me. God is going to take care of my family,’ the distraught parent added.

Not immediately clear is how or why Karmelo Anthony came to bring the murder weapon to the track meet with him?