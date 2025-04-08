Karmelo Anthony lawyers plan to file to have murder charges downgraded along with reduced $1M bond as GiveSendGo fundraiser reaches $250K amid questions at what point is the use of lethal force justified amid claims of ‘self defense,’ and ‘feeling threatened’ by the actions and demands of Austin Metcalf, Frisco, Texas murdered football star.

The family of a 17-year-old student charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of football high school star during a school track meet last week is ‘sincerely saddened’ over the death, the teen’s attorneys said in their first public statement since the incident while calling for the public to ‘refrain from rushing to judgment.’

The release comes amid a fundraising effort for Karmelo Anthony who was initially charged with the first degree murder of 17 year old, Austin Metcalf as a holding deposition at the time of the teen’s arrest. At the time of his arrest, Anthony, 17, had claimed self defense and fearing the use of violence against him.

Fundraising for Frisco teens reaches over $250K for each

To date a GiveSendGo fundraiser as of Tuesday evening had raised just on $250K, with the fundraiser stating, ‘The narrative being spread is false, unjust, and harmful. As a family of faith, we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period.’

A fundraising page similarly for Metcalf’s family has raised $294,133. Stated the fundraiser, ‘Austin was a bright young man with a great future ahead of him’.

‘He was a leader of men. His smile would light up the room. His passion for football was unbelievable. Voted team MVP this past season and carried a 4.0 GPA,’ his father wrote in part, before adding: ‘I love you forever, son.

‘This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth,’ the attorneys said.

Karmelo Anthony lawyers ask public to refrain from judgement

Anthony’s family has retained Dallas-Fort Worth-area defense attorneys Billy Clark of the Clark Law Firm and Kim Cole of K Cole Law in the case, according to a joint press release from their firms.

‘Karmelo and the entire Anthony family are sincerely saddened that a life was lost and offer their condolences to the family of Austin Metcalf,’ the attorneys said in a statement on Monday.

‘During this difficult time, we urge the public to refrain from rushing to judgment before all the facts and evidence are presented,’ they continued. ‘Karmelo, like all citizens of the United States, is entitled to a fair and impartial legal process; we are committed to ensuring that Karmelo’s rights are indeed protected throughout each phase of the criminal justice system.’

‘This will certainly be a long road ahead and during this challenging time, we ask for prayers for both families and we ask for your patience and respect for the legal process as we seek the truth,’ the attorneys said according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

If Kyle Rittenhouse was justified in using lethal self defense… And Daniel Penny was justified in using lethal self defense…. Then Karmelo Anthony was justified in using self defense against alleged bullies who instigated an altercation, correct? pic.twitter.com/y4ptrjJlSQ — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) April 4, 2025

At what point is the use of lethal force justified?

The incident occurred on April 2 at a Frisco Independent School District stadium in Frisco, Texas, during a track and field championship involving multiple schools in the district.

According to the victim’s family, the teens began arguing after Metcalf told Anthony he was sitting in the wrong chair during a football match between their schools.

The two students from different high schools began fighting before Anthony unzipped his bag and reached in, telling Metcalf: ‘Touch me and see what happens.’

The report says Metcalf then ‘grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest.’

Anthony allegedly confessed to the killing and officers say he told them he was protecting himself, according to the arrest report.

Anthony reportedly ran away before being arrested by responding officers.

He had apparently told a school resource officer and had been acting in self defense: ‘I was protecting myself,’ and, ‘He put his hands on me.’

Anthony also asked an officer if what he did could be considered self-defense and asked whether the victim was going to be okay, according to police.

The teen went on to claim being bullied and feeling threatened, raising the question at what point is using lethal force in the face of aggression or perceived threat to life, allowable?