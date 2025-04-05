Was Karmelo Anthony provoked by Austin Metcalf alleged white supremacist?

Deric Walpole, Karmelo Anthony lawyer insists knifing was self defense, demands $1M bond lowered. Request comes amid 17 year old was allegedly provoked by ‘white supremacist’ football star, Austin Metcalf during Frisco, Texas high school track meet.

‘I was protecting myself. He put his hands on me….’

The attorney for Karmelo Anthony, the 17-year-old Frisco, Texas teen accused of fatally stabbing a high school football star at a Frisco, high school track meet, insists he doesn’t have ‘any reason’ to think the killing ‘wasn’t in self defense’ with the lawyer now saying he intends to demand that the teen’s bond be lowered from $1,000,000.

Was straight A ‘black’ student provoked?

Anthony following his arrest on Wednesday continued to remain in custody at Collin County Jail on $1 million bond following the teen being charged with the first degree murder of Austin Metcalf, also 17, and leading to him dying in his twin brother’s arms during the athletic event between competing schools.

Anthony’s attorney Deric Walpole told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that at this point in time he believes his client acted in self defense when a confrontation about a seating arrangement led to a verbal argument escalating and Anthony plunging a knife through Metcalf’s heart after Anthony insists he ‘warned’ Metcalf ‘not to touch him.’

‘I know that my client said it was self defense. I don’t have any reason to disbelieve that, but I need to develop facts, talk to people, and figure out what’s going on before I make any statements about what I think happened,‘ Walpole told the outlet outside of the prison on Friday.

Adding, ‘I don’t have any reason to think it wasn’t self defense at this time.’

Walpole also confirmed having requested a hearing next week to lower Anthony’s bond, which could raise the chances of his pretrial release.

The stabbing was sparked when Metcalf, a Memorial High School junior, asked Anthony, a Centennial High School student, to move from underneath Memorial’s pop-up tent during a rain delay — only for Anthony to refuse, according to an arrest report.

Anthony according to witness statements is alleged to have unzipped a bag, reached inside and told Metcalf, ‘touch me and see what happens,’ according to police.

Moments later, Metcalf ‘grabbed Anthony to tell him to move and Anthony pulled out … a black knife and stabbed Austin once in the chest,’ police said.

Metcalf’s twin brother, Hunter, rushed to Austin’s aid but couldn’t save him.

Was Frisco teen provoked by Austin Metcalf alleged white supremacist?

‘I put my hand on [his chest], tried to make [the bleeding] stop, and I grabbed his head and I looked in his eyes. I just saw his soul leave. And it took my soul, too,’ Hunter told media.

Anthony ran away but was quickly arrested.

‘I’m not alleged, I did it,’ Karmelo Anthony confessed to police as he was being taken into custody, according to the arrest report.

‘I was protecting myself,’ Anthony allegedly told cops. ‘He put his hands on me.’

It remained unclear how Anthony came to be carrying a knife to the track meet. Unsubstantiated statements posted on social media, alleged Metcalfe being a ‘white supremacist.’

Anthony’s father has since maintained that his son was ‘provoked’.

‘He was not the aggressor. He was not the one who started it,’ Andrew Anthony told the nypost.

‘Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son, but he’s not what they’re making him out to be,’ Andrew Anthony said, adding that his son is an ‘A-student’ who works two jobs.

Anthony’s stepmother, Kala Hayes, reveaeled that the family had hired a PR team, while declining to add specifics.