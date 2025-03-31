Miriam Yarimi social media posts and accounts with neighbors raise questions over Brooklyn wigmaker’s mental health and alleged conspiracy theories. How far down the rabbit hole was she?

Just how disconnected was she from reality? The Brooklyn wigmaker accused of fatally running into a mother and her two kids is while driving on a suspended license is alleged to have ‘always been out of it’ and awash with conspiracy theories, including that ‘Marilyn Monroe was killed for spilling secrets to Fidel Castro’ along with the ‘CIA spying on her….’

Miriam Yarimi, 35, in an Instagram post just days before she ran over Natasha Saada, 32, and her 3 kids, killing two of them while leaving a 4 year old boy in critical condition claimed having a hidden camera planted in her bathroom.

‘For months, I said I was being watched,’ Yarimi said in the March post. ‘I said something was off. I said I didn’t feel safe. And I was made to feel crazy for it.

‘Tonight, at 11:28 pm, I found a hidden camera inside the vent in my bathroom,’ she wrote. ‘So for anyone who doubted me, or stood by silently while I broke down trying to explain what I felt — I wasn’t wrong. I wasn’t unstable. I wasn’t paranoid.’

Posting on TikTok, Yarimi further claimed that missing University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki was sex-trafficked in the Dominican Republic as part of a lucrative conspiracy.

But not all was what it seemed.

According to Yarimi’s Brooklyn neighbors, the self absorbed narcissist who habitually posted herself living a supposed life of luxury on social media, appeared to be ‘out of it’ most days. One commentator on social media even accused Yarimi binging on illicit substances.

Yarimi is in now in Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward undergoing psych evaluations, with emergency respondents assisting Yarimi as she lay in her overturned Audi claiming that she ‘was possessed by the devil,’ along with ‘being followed by the CIA.’

Of note, Yarimi refused to talk to police investigators, insisting she speak to her lawyers at the of Saturday afternoon’s tragedy.

But how bad exactly was Yarimi’s alleged state of mind?

Problems first started showing up when Yarimi, newly divorced and a mother of a young daughter moved into a Borough Hall neighborhood where she currently lives, according to the nypost.

‘At first, I thought, ‘This is great. She’s so nice,’ next-door neighbor Angie Strutska told the tabloid of Yarimi when the single mom moved in to her current building about a year and a half ago. ‘But then I started seeing things weren’t so good. All the time she thinks someone is spying on her.’

Strukska recalled Yarimi wrongly suspecting their upstairs neighbor being a CIA spy.

‘If you check her Instagram, you will see what I mean,’ the neighbor said of the wigmaker. ‘She told me about all strange things. Everything she told me, it was all fantasy.’

Another neighbor, speaking to the nypost said Yarimi once came screaming outside claiming that someone kidnapped her daughter and asked him to drive her to the nearby precinct.

When the man refused, the neighbor recalled the wigmaker ‘going off on him,’ he said.

‘She started screaming at me,’ he said, ‘She said, ‘Oh, money is more important than helping people?’’

Yarimi’s social media history includes a Dec. 1 TikTok video in which she floats the bizarre theory about Monroe.

‘Did you know that Marilyn Monroe wasn’t killed because of a love affair? She was killed because she was spilling secrets to [former Cuban strongman] Fidel from the CIA,’ she said. ‘Makes you wonder who else is in the CIA.’

In a more recent post, Yarimi claimed that Konanki, who disappeared while on spring break in the Dominican Republic, was kidnapped and is still alive.

‘Listen, that girl that’s missing in the Dominican Republic, she’s still alive. She did not drown. They’re trying to convince you that she drowned,’ Yarimi said in the March 20 TikTok video.

‘She was sex-trafficked. Let’s be real,’ she said. ‘All the Dominican workers are in on it. You have to understand this is all just a plot to get more money, and she was just a victim. And you guys need to go look for her in the dark web, not under the sea.’

Most of Yarimi’s social-media posts show her as a doting mom to her young daughter, peddling her wigs or boasting about her fashion sense, including with several photos of her in skimpy bikinis along with a recent post where she expressed fascination with fast cars and driving fast as she sat in a Porsche Boxster which days later would buy.

But how far exactly down the rabbit hole had Yarimi gone? And was the glam wigmaker, who had ratcheted over 93 driving infractions and living off the proceeds of a $2M lawsuit she won against the NYPD beyond redemption?

“Are you tired of stalking me? Tired of constantly watching my page from a fake account, talking about me to all of your friends and simply being a f–king weirdo?’ Yarimi posted in a Jan. 2 TikTok video. ‘Then you need to call a psychiatric ward, because, bitch, you’re obsessed.’

It’s unclear if Yarimi is addressing one of her more than 32,000 followers on the app or someone else. She is believed to be involved in a bitter custody battle with her ex for their daughter, law-enforcement sources and neighbors said.

Yarimi who continues to remain at Bellevue Hospital for psychological evaluation is scheduled to appear in court where she will be formally arraigned on manslaughter charges after careening into a young family and destroying their dreams and forcing surviving members to now pick up the pieces. But how?