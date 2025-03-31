Miriam Yarimi, Brooklyn wigmaker charged with crash that killed Natasha Saada and her two young daughters and who was driving with a suspended license amid 93 driving infractions, including 20 speeding tickets boasted about her ‘love of driving fast’ and had only just bought a sports car, a Porsche Boxster last week.

A Brooklyn wigmaker charged with fatally running down a mother and her two young daughters over the weekend, while leaving her third child clinging to life, allegedly bragged about her love of street racing, her ‘need for speed’ along with her expensive taste in luxury cars.

Miriam Yarimi, 35, who is accused of careening her Audi A4 into the family in Gravesend on Saturday afternoon, had previously boasted about needing to have a fast vehicle, one of her acquaintances told the nypost.

Bragged about speeding and wanting fast cars

‘[She] always talked about how she drove fast and wanted fast cars,’ the friend said, who asked that she not be named.

‘She told me that she’s an adrenaline junkie and always needs a thrill — and she needed to have a fast car.’

Yarimi, who had racked up over 93 traffic violations and speeding tickets over the course of a year and a half since acquiring her Audi A4 sporty car, had only just posted on social media about purchasing a new Porsche 718 Boxster.

‘She would always say she has a need for speed, she loves adrenaline. She can’t sit still, that’s why she wanted to buy that Porsche,’ the acquaintance claimed.

‘She’s like ‘I love to race people, that’s why I want to buy that Porsche.’

93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets in just 1 and half years

Yarimi had posted a video on Instagram two weeks ago of her sitting in a yellow Porsche inside a dealership with the caption: ‘POV a year ago I was completely broke, today I built my first Porsche 718 Boxers S (in custom black and white).’

The driver, whose license was suspended at the time, is facing manslaughter charges after dashcam footage captured her plowing down Natasha Saada, 32, and her daughters, Diana, 7, and Deborah, 5, as they crossed the street after leaving a Shabbat service.

Saada’s 4-year-old son, Philip, was also critically injured in the wreck.

Yarimi’s Audi, which sports the license plate ‘WIGM8KER,’ had moments before smashed into an Uber before it careened onto the sidewalk and struck the family, cops said.

The car had racked up more than 93 traffic violations, including 20 speeding tickets, online records show.

Yarimi allegedly refused to talk to police at the scene insisting she only wanted to speak to her lawyers, while telling first responders she was ‘possessed’ and ‘had the devil in me,’ sources said.

Yarimi was taken to Bellevue Hospital’s prison ward to undergo a psych evaluation before her arraignment.

Come Sunday afternoon, the victims’ family mourned their tragic loss with funeral services that left a local Orthodox Jewish community reeling and searching for answers…