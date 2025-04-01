Miriam Yarami attacked Midwood neighbor with a hammer days before running over Brooklyn mom & kids and just months after she’d been involuntarily committed to a psych ward for 2 weeks in October 2024. How deep was glamorous wigmaker’s descent into mental health mayhem? Private Instagram & TikTok posts shared exclusively with scallywagandvagabond revealed…

In the days before Miriam Yarami a ‘glamorous’ wigmaker plowed her speeding vehicle into a Brooklyn mother and her three kids, killing all but the youngest child, Yarimi in private Instagram posts shared attacking her upstairs neighbor with a hammer.

Just days prior to Saturday’s Ocean Parkway tragedy which led to Natasha Saada, 32, and her two kids daughters, ages 5 & 7, losing their lives, Yarami according to private Instagram posts — shared exclusively with scallywagandvagabond.com — experienced a meltdown, which involved her attacking her upstairs neighbor at their Midwood residence.

The episode came months after Yarimi being involuntary committed to a Coney Island psych ward for 2 weeks in October of 2024.

Wrote a source in an email to scallywagandvagabond.com, ‘she broke down her neighbors door with a hammer and a couple of days before the accident she posted a picture of her neighbor the one she “claims” is cloning her and is a part of the cia. I have screen shots because it was so bizarre that I had to show my friends who didn’t follow her.’

A regard of one many shared screenshots with scallywagandvagabond.com, revealed Yarimi alleging the r*pe of her teen daughter and her upstairs neighbor, apartment 402 (see screenshot above with damage to door) who she claimed to be a CIA operative, spying on her, before one day taking a hammer to the neighbor’s door.

Wrote Yarimi allegedly in part, ‘I recognize that no human being was able to help me because after trying to get help for so long, I needed to take matters into my own hands because I couldn’t watch my daughter being touched.

‘That’s when I grabbed my daughter, grabbed a hammer, and ran upstairs and lost it on them because simultaneously, I was watching my daughter, moving in her tush by herself and that’s why my daughter is so traumatized from this house…

‘Never mind how much they ran a train on me and gang banged raped me in my own bathroom behind the door, but my precious Pearl I already died for her.’

Screenshots supplied to scallywagandvagabond.com and reprinted (see below) showed Yarimi undergoing severe delusions, in which she believed herself to being perpetually followed by the CIA along with threatening to kill herself.

‘They literally have control of my car. Every single night I was ready to kill myself on the corner of Sheephead Bay and Emmans Avenue and ready to crash into the pillars of the water… however because they’re psychotic and controlling, they literally took control of my car and wouldn’t let me kill myself as they held the brakes down.

‘After 4 months of being tortured from the CIA in my own home, I couldn’t take the abuse and I couldn’t see my daughter being r*ped in front of my eyes (I had videos of everything) so I checked myself into a psychiatric ward as I saw that my only escape and I left my daughter with my ex husband to keep her safe as once I saw what they were doing to my daughter and myself, I lost my sanity and went upstairs to break their door down with a hammer.

‘However, because of the ‘power’ they have the opportunity to disappear as well and create illusions for other other people so that they never know the truth about the reality we’re truly in.’

The extent of Yarimi’s decent into mental health woes was also evidenced by other posts she privately shared on Instagram in which she rambled about conspiracy plots and the CIA watching over and how she came to be targeted and how ultimately no one listening to her.

Yarimi, currently faces charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving, for running a red light and speeding over Saturday’s deadly crash in Midwood that led to the deaths of Natasha Saada, 32, and her two young daughters and the critical injuring of her 4 year old son, who remained in hospital.

Yarimi remained at a Bellevue hospital under psychiatric evaluation prior to her arraignment in court over the above charges.