Brooklyn wigmaker, Miriam Yarimi threatened to kill herself & was involuntary committed to a psychiatry ward for 2 weeks last year when cops turned up to her home according to a $5M lawsuit.

Months before telling first responders she was “possessed” when she fatally plowed her Audi into a Brooklyn mom and two children, wigmaker and influencer Miriam Yarimi, 35, after having repeatedly threatened to kill herself was involuntary committed to a psychiatry ward for 2 weeks in October of last year when cops turned up to her home according to a lawsuit she filed against the NYPD.

Cops previously showed up to Yarimi’s Midwood, Brooklyn home in October and forcibly removed her out of bed after refused their orders to get up on her own. Police had allegedly come to commit the woman following complaints and concerns about her mental well being from her family.

Screenshots supplied to scallywagandvagabond.com and reprinted (see below) showed Yarimi undergoing severe delusions, in which she believed herself to being perpetually followed by the CIA along with threatening to kill herself.

‘They literally have control of my car. Every single night I was ready to kill myself on the corner of Sheephead Bay and Emmans Avenue and ready to crash into the pillars of the water… however because they’re psychotic and controlling, they literally took control of my car and wouldn’t let me kill myself as they held the brakes down.

‘After 4 months of being tortured from the CIA in my own home, I couldn’t take the abuse and I couldn’t see my daughter being r*ped in front of my eyes (I had videos of everything) so I checked myself into a psychiatric ward as I saw that my only escape and I left my daughter with my ex husband to keep her safe as once I saw what they were doing to my daughter and myself, I lost my sanity and went upstairs to break their door down with a hammer.

‘However, because of the ‘power’ they have the opportunity to disappear as well and create illusions for other other people so that they never know the truth about the reality we’re truly in.’

Yarimi has since filed a notice of claim seeking $5 million in damages from NYC for locking her up in a psych ward against her will for two weeks starting Oct. 9 according to the nydailynews.

Brooklyn wigmaker involuntarily committed to pschiatric ward

Footage Yarimi captured of herself being forcibly removed from her home and shared online and seen by the nydailynews included the seemingly demented woman stating aloud: ‘If you guys have a problem with me exposing the truth you can take it up with God.’

Yarimi in the a video (seen and verified by the dailynews) shows her lying down in bed while at least four NYPD officers stand in the room, another visible in the doorway.

‘What’s the truth?’ asks one of the cops in the video.

‘The truth is I’m good,’ replies Yarimi.

‘Ma’am, can I get your clothes?’ another officer says.

‘I’m not going anywhere,’ Yarimi says. ‘This is my bed. You barged into my home without my knowledge, without a warrant, without even a reason to why you’re here, without a validating excuse.’

Video showed officers beginning to remove the bedspread and pulling the reluctant woman.

‘Look, look,’ says Yarimi, going limp, her nightgown falling down, exposing her breasts. ‘Look, I’m not even resisting, look.’

The video ends abruptly as Yarimi is removed from her bed. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital and kept there against her will for two weeks, according to the notice of claim filed by her lawyer.

After the video ends a text message appears, reading ‘My ex called them to tell them I’m gonna kill myself’.

Yarimi’s lawyer Andrew Laufer filed the notice of claim January 25, indicating she would be suing NYC and the hospital for false imprisonment, medical malpractice, negligence and deprivation of civil rights for pulling her out of bed and her forced stay in the hospital.

Yarimi according to court papers is seeking $5 million in damages for ‘injuries to the body, face and limbs, the full extent of which is not presently known, emotion[al] distress, anguish, loss of enjoyment of life.’

Police say they have no record of the trip to the hospital.

Yarimi, currently faces charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed driving, for running a red light and speeding over Saturday’s deadly crash in Midwood that led to the deaths of Natasha Saada, 32, and her two young daughters and the critical injuring of her 4 year old son, who remained in hospital.

Yarimi remained at a Bellevue hospital under psychiatric evaluation prior to her arraignment in court over the above charges.