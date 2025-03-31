Virginia Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking victim says she’s got 4 days to live after bus crash leaves her with kidney failure and renal failure as she shares Instagram post thanking her supporters and discussing her plight. Former victim had accused prominent men in UK and US society violating her, including Prince Andrew.

When the universe comes after the wrong person …. Virginia Giuffre, the most prominent victim of Jeffrey Epstein who accused some of the world’s most powerful men of sex trafficking, says she has just days left to live after being hit by a bus.

The mother-of-three, 41, in an Instagram post on Sunday, March 30, shared a picture of herself from a hospital bed covered in bruises.

She said she was suffering from kidney failure and going into ‘renal failure’ after a bus crashed into her vehicle.

Virginia Giuffre given just days to live after road accident

‘This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can,’ she wrote.

‘They’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology,’ she added.

Giuffre said that she’s ‘ready to go’ and that she hopes to see her children ‘one last time.’

She ended the post by thanking her supporters. ‘Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life,’ the former sex trafficking victim wrote.

The exact location of and circumstances behind the crash are still unknown — with Giuffre reportedly living in Western Australia with her husband, with the couple having recently breaking up.

Giuffre’s father, Sky Roberts, expressed his support for his daughter and appeared to have been unaware of the crash before the post.

‘Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying you get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life,’ he commented on her post.

Victim of sex trafficking involving rich and powerful men

‘If there is anything in the world, I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit is with you now and holding your hand.’

Giuffre said that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to rich and powerful men, including Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s younger brother, when she was a teenager. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. (Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of child sex trafficking in 2021 in connection with Epstein, but not Prince Andrew.)

In 2021, Giuffre sued Prince Andrew in New York, before reaching an out-of-court settlement in February 2022. The amount was not disclosed, but a figure of $12 million was purported.

Giuffre claimed in the suit that the British royal forced her to have sex with him three times between 1999 and 2002 in London, New York and on a private Caribbean island owned by Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019 in a New York City jail while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges.

In a previous statement shared with PEOPLE, Giuffre said, ‘I am holding Prince Andrew accountable for what he did to me. The powerful and rich are not exempt from being held responsible for their actions. I hope that other victims will see that it is possible not to live in silence and fear, but to reclaim one’s life by speaking out and demanding justice.’

Prince Andrew defended himself in a 2019 BBC interview in which he addressed his relationship with Epstein and Giuffre’s allegations, ‘I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever. It just never happened.’ Or did it?

Following the interview’s backlash, Prince Andrew announced that he would be stepping back from public duties.

In previous claims, Giuffre had claimed also being abused by Victoria’s Secret founder Les Wexner, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson and other powerful men. It has been reported former U.S President, Bill Clinton, frequenting Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

All have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Guiffre has since founded Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), a non-profit organization which provides support for survivors of sexual assault.