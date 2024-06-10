Jonathan Kaye Park Slope neighbors demand his arrest, call Moelis investment banker the ‘neighbor from hell’ as the NYPD has yet to publicly address the incident which involved video showing financier punching a woman in the face following a confrontation during a parade in Brooklyn over the weekend.

A tony Brooklyn enclave has erupted in fury after a local investment banker was filmed punching a woman at a parade over the weekend, with residents now demanding the ‘neighbor’ from hell’s immediate arrest.

Angry Park Slope locals condemned Jonathan Kaye, 52, over Saturday’s attack at Brooklyn’s Pride parade, footage of which has since gone viral (see below).

To date, it remained unclear whether the NYPD had launched an investigation into the incident, and whether any charges were forthcoming. The man’s employer over the weekend announced that they had launched an investigation into the ‘disturbing’ incident.

Kaye, who lives his wife in the pricey Park Slope area, owns multiple properties on the street he lives which he rents out to neighbors.

One said she was ‘shocked’ when she saw the footage of the alleged punching attack adding that the father-of-three always seemed ‘normal’.

Another neighbor described scenes of chaos on the usually quiet street last night, as the victim’s friends ran up and down screaming that Kaye had assaulted a woman.

Responding to the unsettling events, a local neighbor told the dailymail: ‘I can’t believe this is in my neighborhood! When are they going to come and arrest him?’

‘Please leave this neighborhood, you are not welcome here!’

The neighbor’s comments come as a poster shaming the banker’s actions was erected, complete with Kaye’s phone number and the full address of his luxurious $4 million brownstone home.

Another neighbor, Christine Doyle stated Kaye should be driven out of the area.

‘Everyone else here says hello to their neighbors,’ she told the dailymail.

‘They say nothing. They’re really insular.

‘We all know each other. But these guys have never been friendly.

‘They never care when you say something to them. They think they are above everything.

‘He leaves in his big black car at 6am every morning. Whatever he is doing, I’ve always said it’s the devil’s work.’

When asked what she would say to Kaye, Doyle added: ‘Please leave this neighborhood because men who punch women are not welcome here.

Doyle says Kaye and his wife previously angered neighbors with noisy construction work, with the pair owning multiple apartments on the street which they rent out.

She added: ‘You know, it’s that simple and you will be shunned and you already are. You don’t care if it’s going to get extraordinary in the future. And also I can’t wait to help this complaint and find the right attorney to sue you and take these two brownstones. Someone decent maybe we’ll move in.’

In latest developments, a source close to the Moelis banker has claimed that the banker had acted in self defense after feeling threatened and taunted by anti-semitic protesters by four Queers for Palestine protesters.

The identities of the four women allegedly involved in the assault have yet to be publicly revealed along with their side of the story.

To date it remained unclear what disciplinary actions, Moelis would take against their head banker, if any … as fall out from the incident continues.