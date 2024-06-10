Jonathan Kaye Moelis investment banker was acting in self defense says source after Jewish financier felt threatened by Queers for Palestine protesters in Brooklyn before punching one of four women.

Self defense? A source has claimed the Moelis banker seen in viral video sucker punching a woman along a Brooklyn street did so only after feeling ‘threatened’ upon being allegedly called ‘anit-semitic’ slurs and doused in liquid by up to four pro-Palestine protesters during a Pride parade event.

Jonathan Kaye, 52, a top tier investment banker with Moelis is alleged to have been taunted and ‘ganged up’ on by four female ‘Queers for Palestine’ supporters moments before captured video showed the financier punching a woman, Saturday night along a Brooklyn street.

Kaye is said to have told the group that they were ‘on the wrong side’, prompting the women to gang up on him, the source told the dailymail.

🚨 IDENTIFIED: Jonathan Kaye is an investment banker at @Moelis in NYC He is now under investigation by his employer, after he punched a woman in the face pic.twitter.com/NpbcHJxAXy — Stop Arab Hate (@StopArabHate) June 9, 2024

Anti-semitic attack?

‘You could say that he initiated it, but he didn’t,’ the source added.

‘He just said “you are on the wrong side”, and then the four of them came at him – they threw liquids at him. He didn’t know what the liquid was. They were shouting slurs at him.

‘He fell or he was chest bumped, and can’t remember that bit. But he ended up on the pavement with them four over him.

‘He got up and swung at one as he was trying to escape, and then he ran.’

Posters with the banker’s face, home address and cell phone number have been plastered in the area close to his $4million four-bedroom townhouse in the tony enclave of Park Slope, as neighbors demanded the father-of-three be arrested.

Defending the banker, who works as a Managing Director at Moelis & Company, a NY leading investment bank, the source claimed the whole incident was ‘super anti-Semitic’.

Added the source: ‘You can clearly see in the video, if you slow it down, that he’s wet because they were throwing liquids at him.

‘That video clip is cut and doesn’t show the entire thing. He’s never had one issue in his entire life never been arrested or anything.

‘It was a super anti Semitic attack of four individuals ganging up against one Jewish man. It’s left him completely traumatized.’

Mentor to junior bankers

To date, it remained unclear whether the NYPD had launched an investigation into the incident, and whether any charges were forthcoming. The man’s employer over the weekend announced that they had launched an investigation into the ‘disturbing’ incident.

The identities of the four women allegedly involved in Saturday’s incident have to date not been publicly identified along with their side of the story being shared with press.

Earlier on Monday, a May 2023 podcast interview with the Wall Street executive resurfaced in which the the married father-of-three revealed he mentors junior bankers and identified the skills he believes are critical to having a successful career.

Kaye told the LSE Focal Point Podcast that a successful person demonstrates ’empathy’, is ‘understanding’ of others, and exercises good decision making skills, including ‘managing your reputation’.

Kaye is a partner managing director and a head of business services at Moelis.

In his current role, he oversees 10 verticals within Moelis’s Business Services faction, managing ‘a dedicated team of bankers and… an extensive network of relationships with both strategic companies and private equity investors,’ according to his profile on Moelis’s website.

He also serves on the firm’s Management Committee, demonstrating his status in the financial sector, and does a ‘fair amount of mentorship’ with junior staff, Kaye told the podcast.