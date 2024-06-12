Micah P woman punched in the face by Jonathan Kaye, Moelis banker insists she and her friends did nothing to provoke attack along Brooklyn street which left her with a broken nose as she says she will not file a report against the banker with the NYPD.

A woman seen being punched in the face at the hands of an investment banker in viral video has come forward to offer her side of the story, negating claims that she and her friends had provoked the attack against them and that they were being anti-semitic.

The woman going only by the name of Micah P told of having her nose broken at the hands of Moelis investment banker, Jonathan Kaye, 52, Saturday night following a Pride event in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Kaye who is Jewish has previously stated feeling threatened by the ‘Queers for Palestine’ protesters who had assembled following a rally near the banker’s Park Slope address.

At some point words were exchanged, with the banker saying four women surrounded him and that liquid was thrown on his back before video showed him lashing out, punching one of four women in the face and breaking her nose in four places.

‘He was literally a tornado of violence,’ Micah P. told NBC New York, insisting that nothing was said or done to provoke the banker.

Micah told NBC New York the interaction started when Kaye walked by her group of friends outside a café as they waited for other friends after spending a day at the Pride Festival which had ended some hours earlier.

‘We heard him say ‘what a bunch of useful idiots,’ Micah told NBC NY. ‘He got about halfway down the block and I turned around and I said, ‘What did you say?’ He turned back around and just started rushing us… and as he’s coming at us, I had a bottle of water. I just splashed it, like get away from us, you know.’

Then the chaos broke out, according to Micah, who said Kaye shoved multiple people in the group.

Micah P explains why she will not file report against Moelis banker

‘One of our other friends was like, ‘Get off of them!’ He jumps up runs after that person, they slipped out of their vest to get away and he fell down trying to chase them down,’ Micah told NBC NY. ‘Fell face first on the concrete, scraping his ankle, jumping up. One person he shoved was like, ‘Are you OK?’ He jumps up, shoves another person. They hurt their arm and then he turns, and that’s the video you see him clock me.’

Micah P. was left with a broken nose.

Addressing allegations that anti-semitic slurs were directed towards him, Micah P insisted otherwise.

‘There were no slurs whatsoever,’ Micah said. ‘We didn’t get a chance to even get a read of him, he was enraged and terrifying, he was a big strange man who ran up on us started swinging almost immediately, there was no conversation.’

The NYPD has since said it is aware of the video, but said it to date they had no report on file regarding the incident and would not investigate the episode until involved parties stepped forward, ‘encouraging concerned parties’ to come forward.

Nevertheless, Micah P. said she does not have faith in the police department and does not plan on filing any report. She told NBC New York she doesn’t want Kaye to be arrested.

‘I want this man to be held accountable for the harm he’s done on his community and on the members of my friend group. I want him to be a better person after this I want him to get anger management, therapy,’ she said. ‘I want him to not be in a position of power until he’s able to be a better member of community.’

In the interim, the banker continues to be suspended and placed on leave by Moelis as the investment bank ‘continue to investigate’ (aka – wait for the hubris to die down before quietly bringing him back on).