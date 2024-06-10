Jonathan Kaye, Moelis millionaire investment banker captured on video punching woman in the face along Brooklyn street as investigation is now launched. Woman’s nose feared broken.

A ‘millionaire investment banker’ is being investigated by his employer after video captured the moment the senior executive sucker punched a woman in the face, causing her to fall to the ground along a busy Brooklyn street, Saturday night.

Jonathan Kaye, 52, a managing director at leading investment bank, Moelis & Company was filmed throwing an overhand right at the unnamed woman in Brooklyn – where he lives in a $4million four-bedroom townhouse in the tony enclave of Park Slope.

It remained unclear what instigated the assault.

🚨 IDENTIFIED: Jonathan Kaye is an investment banker at @Moelis in NYC He is now under investigation by his employer, after he punched a woman in the face pic.twitter.com/NpbcHJxAXy — Stop Arab Hate (@StopArabHate) June 9, 2024

‘This guy punched me in the face today and broke my nose. [He also] busted up my friends[sic] arm’

Footage shows the un-named woman being thrown to the floor by the force of the punch, with the woman covering her injured face and falling to the ground, just feet away from a second presumably injured person lying on the pavement.

The episode evokes shocked onlookers to try to (unsuccessfully) to come to the woman’s aid, with one person heard calling Kaye an ‘a**hole’ and telling him to ‘go f**k himself’ – before the banker turning and walking away.

Video posted on social media included a user writing, ‘This guy punched me in the face today and broke my nose. [He also] busted up my friends[sic] arm… can anyone find him?’

The video doesn’t show the moments that led up to the assault, but shows the flustered-banker quickly walking away while wearing a jacket streaked with liquid down the back following the alleged attack.

‘She f–king threw s–t all over me,’ Kaye can be heard saying as onlookers berated the man.

Banker with $100 billion dollar deals becomes thug on street

The incident has since led to Moellis launching an investigation, Bloomberg reported. It remained unclear if the NYPD was now involved.

‘We have become aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,’ a Moelis representative told the dailymail as the 12-second snippet continues to gain traction online.

‘We take this matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation,’ the rep added.

According to a profile on Moelis’s website, Kaye holds a B.A. from Tufts University, and graduated cum laude from the Duke University School of Law.

Another profile detailing Kaye’s accomplishments, on The Jewish Grad Organization, touts his ten years at the firm, during which he helped Moelis ‘become a market leader with over 125 executed transactions representing over $100 billion in collective enterprise value.’

Before that, Kaye worked as Marketing director of CitiGroup – the third-largest banking institution in the US.

In his current role, he oversees 10 verticals within Moelis’s Business Services faction, managing ‘a dedicated team of bankers and… an extensive network of relationships with both strategic companies and private equity investors,’ the bio states.

It adds how he also serves on the firm’s Management Committee, demonstrating his status in the financial sector.

The assault occurred as thousands flooded to Park Slope Saturday in celebration of the 28th annual Brooklyn Pride Multicultural Festival, a day-long event that started with a 5K and ended with a parade along Fifth Avenue.

To date, Kaye has yet to publicly address the episode, what led up to it and why he assaulted the woman seen in the video as the man’s employer continues to investigate Saturday’s incident.