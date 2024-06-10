NYPD says it’s not investigating Jonathan Kaye after stating that to date no individual complaint has been filed against the Moelis investment banker after viral video of him punching a woman along a Brooklyn street goes viral as the man’s employer now suspends him.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has stated that it has to date not launched an investigation into a Moelis investment banker captured on viral video punching a woman in the face along a Brooklyn street over the weekend. Police went on to emphasize to date no individual complaint against the financier had been filed.

Video of the now viral incident (see below) shows Jonathan Kaye, 52, a managing director at Moelis and Company a NY investment bank punching and allegedly breaking a woman’s nose after violently cuffing her in the face with his fist following a confrontation Saturday night during a Pride event in Brooklyn.

Who and where are the alleged victims?

The un-named woman is seeing falling to the ground as stunned onlookers cursed the banker, while declining to try to stop him as he walked away following the incident which took place, Saturday night in the Park Slope neighborhood.

Kaye’s employer, Moelis and Co announced on Sunday it was investigating the incident, with the banker since suspended and placed on leave.

‘We are aware that one of our employees was involved in a serious incident in Brooklyn on June 8,’ a spokesperson for Moelis told Business Insider. ‘We take this matter very seriously, and this employee is on leave as we continue to conduct our investigation.’

Addressing whether the NYPD was now investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the Deputy Commissioner Public Information would only say ‘The NYPD is aware of the video.’

Without addressing the woman in the video, the NYPD told NewsOne in an email to NewsOne that, ‘We encourage anyone who has been a victim to file a police report,’ adding that, ‘There are currently no complaint reports on file.’

The NYPD in its email suggested it wouldn’t act without such a complaint being filed.

In latest developments, a source close to the Moelis banker has claimed that the banker had acted in self defense after feeling threatened and taunted by anti-semitic protesters by four Queers for Palestine protesters.

The identities of the four women allegedly involved in the assault have yet to be publicly revealed along with their side of the story or whether they would seek to file a complaint with the NYPD.

To date it remained unclear what disciplinary actions, Moelis would take against their head banker, if any … as fall out from the incident continues.