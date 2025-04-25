Dad trying to rescue 12 year old son intentionally run over &...

Ann Marie Clayton and Marvin Atkins arrested in vehicular homicide of Norman Duncan, Cleveland, Ohio dad of five, trying to rescue 12 year old son after couple held man’s son against their will after boy getting into fight with couple’s own 12 year old son.

Cleveland, Ohio authorities arrested a couple wanted in the death of a father of five, who prosecutors allege was intentionally run over and killed while trying to save his 12 year old son who had been held by the couple against the boy’s will.

Ann Marie Clayton, 43, and Marvin Atkins, 46, were arrested Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., police said in a press release.

The pair were arrested on charges of vehicular homicide for allegedly running over 37-year-old father of five, Norman Duncan the day before.

Cleveland, Ohio dad killed after conflict involving two 12 year old boys

According to police, the incident started as conflict between two 12-year-old boys in the area of East 149th Street and Kinsman on Monday evening.

Duncan’s family told FOX 8 News that the father of five learned his son was being held against his will by the other boy’s parents after an argument.

Duncan told family members he planned to have a conversation with the other boy’s parents, but when he got to their neighborhood, matters escalated between the dad and the couple.

Atkins’ girlfriend, Ann Marie Clayton, allegedly struck Duncan in the head with a brick.

Victim’s 12 year old son witnessed his own dad run over

Duncan according to witnesses, broke free, grabbed his son and attempting to leave the neighborhood.

That’s when, according to the Cleveland Division of Police, the suspects allegedly got into their Chevy Impala vehicle, drove onto the curb and intentionally hit Duncan.

‘Just ran into him,’ the victim’s uncle, Brian Duncan told WKYC. ‘They’re cowards, man, that’s all. They’re cowards, he wasn’t. Norman was a heck of a guy.’

Duncan’s son was the one who called 911 after his father was allegedly struck.

Norman died later that evening.

Police later tracked Atkins and Clayton down at a home nearby and placed themunder arrest on Wednesday, according to reporting by WKYC. Both are charged with one count of vehicular manslaughter.

Clayton and Atkins will likely make their first court appearance this week.