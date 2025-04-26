Angelica Quintana, Demopolis, Alabama woman sentenced to life prison for intentionally running over, killing father of her three children, Dennis Melton of Tuscaloosa County after man getting out of vehicle after argument.

An Alabama woman who ran over and killed the father of her three children in 2022 was on Tuesday sentenced to spend the rest of her life in jail.

Angelica Isabel Quintana, of Demopolis was sentenced to serve life in the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Angelica Quintana, 31, was arrested and charged with the murder of Dennis Melton after authorities say she ran over her boyfriend with a car on Interstate 59/20 in February 2022. Moments prior to fatally running over the man, Quintana had told the victim, ‘that she was ready to watch you die.’

Alabama woman drove across three lanes in bid to mow down boyfriend

On Feb. 14, 2025, a jury returned a guilty verdict of murder after a nearly weeklong trial. During the trial, witnesses testified they were driving down I-20/59 in Tuscaloosa near mile marker 76 when they saw Quintana’s car parked in the emergency lane on the left side. Witnesses say they then observed Quintana turn her car in the direction of Melton who was walking on the other side of the road.

Witnesses describe Quintana driving her car across three lanes of traffic and deliberately running Melton over on the right side of the road. According to two truck drivers, Quintana struck Melton from behind, causing him to reportedly slam onto the hood of the Quintana’s vehicle then drop face forward onto the pavement.

Quintana, witnesses say, then ran Melton over, dragging him across the pavement. Melton was wearing a bright orange safety vest that left an orange drag mark on the pavement, showing the distance he was dragged.

During the trial, approximately 10 witnesses, including the victim’s sister, say they heard Quintana tell Melton, ‘If you get out of the car, I am going to watch you die.’ During the trial, a video taken by an eyewitness was shown, which showed Melton trapped underneath Quintana’s vehicle taking his last breaths according to WBRC.

Domestic dispute, no remorse cited

Not immediately clear is what led to the boyfriend getting out of the car along with what led up to Quintana using her vehicle as a weapon to kill her then boyfriend and the father of her three young children. Authorities had previously surmised the victim exiting the car after an argument breaking out.

The state’s request for sentencing was 25 years and defense attorneys asked the court to take leniency on Quintana and to consider her small children.

Judge Pruet said he thoroughly reviewed the evidence prior to sentencing and observed Quintana’s behavior during the trial which showed no emotion or remorse. The fact that Quintana, according to the judge, never called 911 or requested emergency assistance, were all taken into account for final sentencing.