Olivia Brown and Hayley Ditzler, Illinois teens accused of ganging up in mob action assault on former friend, Evelyn ‘Evee’ Berentz in the woods and sharing assault on social media as Madison County prosecutors and sheriff’s office investigate other alleged beat-downs.

Two Illinois 18-year-old teen girls appeared in court on Thursday after allegedly ‘violently assaulting’ a woman in the woods last week.

Olivia J. Brown and Hayley A. Ditzler, are alleged to have appeared at the female victim’s Madison County home, on April 18th, where they forcibly dragged her to a remote woods and proceeded to punch and kick the victim in the face, mouth, stomach, arms, and legs.

Both Brown and Ditzler have been charged with one count of mob action, FOX2 reported.

A mob action charge is filed when a defendant engages in the ‘knowing use of force or violence disturbing the public peace by two or more persons acting together and without authority of law,’ according to Law&Crime, which obtained a copy of the criminal complaint against the two teens.

The official charge reads that the defendants knowingly engaged in this conduct in violation of Illinois law, specifically 720 ILCS 5/25-1(a)(1).

The female victim, Evelyn Berentz told KDSK that her ordeal began on Friday night when she was hanging around with friends outside Granite City when she what she believed to be a ‘whole bunch of boys with ski masks on,’ sneaking up behind her car.

‘I saw Olivia and Hailey and just drove away,’ Berentz told KDSK.

The next day, the two teenagers who she was once friends with— called her to a home because they wanted to apologize, only for Brown and Ditzler to drag her into the woods and beat her up.

‘Hailey covered my mouth from behind me and was telling me if I screamed, she would end my life right there.’ Berentz said according to a motion filed with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Berentz alleges being kicked and punched on several parts of her body by the two women, who reportedly filmed the incident.

‘They lured her there and had a camera set up, so they could videotape them both assaulting her,’ Lara McCord with the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Video of the attack soon circulated online (see screenshot immediately above).

‘My whole head has bumps everywhere,’ Berentz said according to KDSK. ‘My leg was scraped up. My lip was like a little busted, and I do have a bruise under my eye. This eye was bloodshot red.’

Berentz who has since filed for an order of protection against the two teens, said she continued to fear for her life.

‘She’s very concerned that even with an order of protection they will hunt her down and do worse to her,’ McCord said.

‘I know if I wouldn’t have screamed or fought back they would’ve killed me,’ Berentz said. Court documents say the 18-year-olds used a similar tactic to attack another woman.

Authorities are now investigating other alleged incidents involving Ditzler and Brown, with additional charges possibly forthcoming.

According to a social media post, the two women were released from custody on Thursday despite the Madison County sheriff and prosecutor requesting Brown and Ditzler be held in jail until at least their first court appearance.