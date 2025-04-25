Aquilla Wallace & 2 daughters shot dead in Drew, Mississippi triple homicide.

Aquilla Wallace & her 2 daughters shot dead in Drew, Mississippi triple homicide at hands of three suspects, with one of the suspects shooting self dead during pursuit. Identities of suspects not revealed. No known motive.

Why? A mother and her two daughters were killed in Mississippi, Thursday morning after three suspects entered their home in Drew and fatally shot them.

Aquilla Wallace, 40, and her two daughters, Bromeshia Sims, 18, and Kamaya Sims, 19, were identified as the fatal victims, according to the Sunflower County coroner.

While authorities conducted their investigation at the scene, a foot pursuit began in Rome, Mississippi, involving three suspects involved in the triple homicide.

Drew, Mississippi triple homicide

Two of the suspects were captured without incident, while the third shot himself.

He was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, but died around 3 p.m, WLBT reported.

All four of the deceased are being sent to the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The identities of the three suspects to date have not been publicly revealed.

The slayings led to an outpouring of grief from the local community amid questions why the mother and her two daughters came to be targeted.

Aquilla Wallace Mississippi mom & 2 daughters shot dead mystery

Posted the twin sister of Wallace, D Danyell Love: ‘Thank you for every call, every text, every Facebook post, every message in my inbox. I’ve seen tham all, and I appreciate them more than words can say.

Right now, I’m just lost. I haven’t even fully accepted my mom’s death and now, I’m here trying to process life without my birthday twin Aquilla Wallace and my two beautiful nieces.

It’s pain I wouldn’t wish on anyone and truthfully, I don’t know how I’m supposed to keep living this life with so many pieces of my heart gone.’

Locals pointed to the spat of gun violence in Drew.

‘Well, it’s really sad that this is going on, but this has been going on for quite some time. It’s a lot of things going on that shouldn’t be going on,’ local man, Danny Clark told Delta News.

Reported the outlet, ‘No one seems to know if this shooting was intentional or accidental or if Wallace and her children were targets or innocent victims.’

‘If somebody’s sitting in their house watching tv, and they got people out there shooting guns, eventually somebody’s going to get hit.’ Clark said.

Mayor Townsend- Blackmon is asking the community and the surrounding areas to pray for the families involved as they grieve.