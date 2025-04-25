Mom plunges to her death in front of her kids while hiking...

Carolyn Sanger, Topsfield, Massachusetts mother plunges to her death while hiking at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation at Sutton in front of her three children.

A Massachusetts mother plunged to her death in front of three of her children while hiking with her family at a natural landmark Wednesday, according to authorities.

Married mom of four, Carolyn Sanger, 49, fell between 50 and 75 feet at the Purgatory Chasm State Reservation around 2 p.m. according to Sutton police and reports.

Was Massachusetts mother out of her depth hiking Chasm?

‘We believe it was simply a loss of footing and a trip,’ family friend Tim Paoli told Boston 25.

‘That particular part of the trail, my understanding is it’s a scarier part of the trail. We don’t believe she was on her phone or anything like that.’

The Chasm according to the state reservation is around a quarter of a mile within granite bedrock walls, featuring caves and cliffs, along with ‘many steep drops’, according to CBS Boston.

Signs at the reservation warn hikers to ‘watch footing,’ while also stating rocks can be slippery when wet and to stay clear of chasm edges.

Chasm hiking trail death thought to be accidental

Medical professionals who also happened to be hiking in the area tried to provide aid, but Sanger, of Topsfield, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators are probing the scene, but believe the fall was accidental.

Not immediately clear is whether the mom had previously scaled shear rock surfaces and was mentally and physically equipped to take on such challenging extreme outdoor activities?

‘For those that knew Carrie, know that she was a bright light; a wonderful, selfless mother who has raised four incredible, respectful, responsible kids,’ loved ones said in a GoFundMe post.

‘She was a friend to all and her smile and kind spirit will be greatly missed. She passed too early- but she left the earth doing what she loved, with the ones she loved.’

Sanger used to work as an oncology nurse before she pivoted to open an alternative wellness therapies business, according to the fundraising page.

‘She’s an amazing, amazing human,’ her husband, Michael Sanger, told WCVB.

‘She was the brightness and the light on a dark day for a lot of people.’

The couple met in college and were set to celebrate 20 years of marriage in September.