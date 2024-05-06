Pastor’s wife cause of death revealed to be suicide as suspicion continues

Mica Miller Myrtle Beach Pastor wife cause of death revealed to be the result of suicide as suspicion continues to remain around her husband, Pastor John-Paul Miller amid ongoing marital woes, off and on divorce filings and psychological abuse as Solid Rock Church now suspend preacher husband.

A Myrtle Beach pastor’s wife cause of death has conclusively been revealed to be the result of a self inflicted gunshot wound as the result of a suicide according to a released statement on Monday.

Mica Miller, 30, the wife of Pastor John-Paul Miller, 44, of Solid Rock Church was deemed to have died at her own hands, this despite ‘suspicion’ amongst family, friends and congregants amid marital woes that the preacher may have been involved in the woman’s death.

Solid Rock Church suspend preacher husband

Revealed Robeson County Medical Examiner Dr. Richard Johnson via ABC: ‘Based on the nature of the wound, that it is consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. And it was not in the back of the head, as it has been speculated.’

Monday’s ‘shocking announcement’ was preceded by a notice sent to members of Solid Rock Church in Market Common on Sunday that Pastor John-Paul Miller was released from all ministerial functions amid ongoing investigations.

The notice states that Miller was being released ‘for a time of healing, counsel, and guidance, pursuant to our governing instrument.’

Likewise, the church suspended its website over the weekend as well. The link

The latest developments come a week after the pastor stunned congregants after church service in which he announced, ‘while laughing and entirely at ease,’ that his wife had died and that her death was ‘self induced.’

‘A no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before suicide’

The preacher’s wife was found dead at Lumbee River State Park, North Carolina, on April 27, where the couple resided, just weeks after she shared a video speaking about abuse within marriage amid claims Mica was being harassed and was ‘afraid for her life’.

News of Mica’s death last week came just weeks after the 30 year old woman filing for divorce from her preacher husband.

‘A no contact order and a divorce was filed just days before this tragedy,’ the mother of the family stated. ‘We are devastated. Prayers appreciated.’

Weeks before she died Mica posted a video in which she spoke of abuse within marriage and offered support to ‘ANYONE struggling with leaving a dangerous situation because they think God will be ‘mad’ at them.’

On Monday, before her cause of death was announced, ABC reported that Mica had filed police reports against a man – whose name was redacted in the reports – in March accusing him of harassing her.

She had told officers that she was ‘afraid for her life’, had found a tracking device on her car and had her tires repeatedly deflated.

In the days since Mica’s death on April 27, her family had pushed back at her husband’s claims that Mica’s death was the result of a suicide.

Speaking to the dailymail, Mica’s sister Sierra Brown, 28, said that the family wasn’t making any statements until the investigation was complete while stating, ‘The one thing I would say is that he has said it was an official suicide, that is not the case. There’s still an open investigation.’

Mica’s death came just 48 hours after her husband, from whom she had been separated for one month, was served with divorce papers.

Court records allude at the tumult within the couple’s marriage with Mica first filing for divorce back in October 2023 before withdrawing the filing February 12.

Alluding to psychological abuse and other forms of abuse

Later that same month Miller filed against his wife for Separate Support and Maintenance in a motion withdrawn March 11.

But on April 15, just 12 days before she was found dead, Mica filed once more and, according to friends, also sought a no contact order against her husband.

Speaking March 22 Mica said: ‘You don’t have to stay in an abusive relationship. Whether that’s sexual, whether that’s somebody forcing you to take illegal drugs or alcohol abuse, or physical abuse, psychological abuse, making you think that this is all your fault or that you’re a bad mom or a bad husband or you’re not giving it your all when you know you are.

‘God hates divorce, but why? According to everybody that I’ve asked and the scriptures I’ve seen it’s because it hurts people. But does abuse hurt people. How do you think God feels about that?’

Mica met Miller, 14 years her senior, when she was just 14 years old and a member of his church youth group.

Addressing his congregation Miller stated that Mica, stepmother to his five children, ‘was mentally unwell.’

Suspicion in the community persists

But friends have taken to social media to refute this statement with one posting on X: ‘Mica is a close friend of mine, she 100% would not have committed suicide. She was excited to start a new life no longer living in fear of him & was finally on her way out.’

In Mica’s obituary penned by Miller, who has a criminal record including multiple counts of aggravated assault and battery to which he pleaded guilty, makes no mention of the fact that the couple had separated.

Instead, he described her as a ‘great stepmother, and an amazing wife and helpmate’, and portrayed her as his biggest cheerleader.

Kenn Young, Mica’s friend, is among those searching for answers over what happened.

‘This has to be at least looked into deeply. There’s got to be some accountability here,’ he told WPDE. ‘Because yeah, a tragic life was lost, and it’s not just as simple as mental health issues.’

Miller’s sisters have also alluded to questions around her death, making posts with the caption ‘#JusticeforMica.’

‘There is a lot of talk already going on so I want to set the record straight. Our sister Mica Miller passed away yesterday,’ Miller’s sister Sierra Francis wrote on Facebook.

‘Please do not listen to false stories being shared about her. Mica was a God-fearing, joyful, loving woman.

‘We know that so many of you feel this gut-wrenching loss with us. The fight is not over.’

Mica originally hails from Wichita, Kansas, as one of five children, according to her obituary.

Reiterated Pastor Miller in his obit for Mica, ‘She even gave a few testimonies here at church that we have on video. She battled suicide but God took care of her and got her through it.’

While also adding, she was ‘probably the greatest wife anyone could ask for’ along with describing nights spent talking to each other for hours.